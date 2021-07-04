Why Amitabh Bachchan-Tinnu Anand fought on Kaalia: 'No one spoke to him like that, everyone was shocked'

Actor-filmmaker Tinnu Anand has revealed how working on a film as a director is not the easiest job. Tinnu, who worked with stars such as Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor, had to see a fair amount of trouble from his stars.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Tinnu has revealed how he would often get into an argument with Amitabh Bachchan whenever they would work together. He even recalled how Amitabh called him stubborn and they betted their careers on over a line of dialogue to keep in Kaalia.

"So, there was a particular dialogue that I had wanted in Kaalia; my father stayed up till 3 am working on it till I finally liked one. At 7 am, when Amitabh was getting his makeup done on the sets, I read out the scene. The first thing he told me after the reading was that he would not speak the dialogue. A little later, once we met again on the set, he asked me why I was insisting despite the fact that he had made his intention to not say that dialogue pretty clear. I told him I wanted a dialogue that would fetch claps from the audience and this was it," Tinnu said.

Tinnu said that Amitabh told him the audience would not react to the line as he was hoping it would. While Amitabh asked Tinnu to leave the industry if he was proven wrong, Tinnu put the same condition on him as well. "No one had spoken to Amitabh like that. Everyone was shocked including Parveen Babi and Pran Saab," he added.

Tinnu said that Amitabh then got up from his seat and he thought he would hit him. "But he walked past me and he came to a lightman and told him to put on the lights. 'Mujhe abhi shot dena hain. Dialogue bol dunga. Bahut dheet kisam ka director hai yeh (I’ll say my dialogue and give my shot; this director is very stubborn),' he said. I went and watched it 40-50 times in the theatre for that particular dialogue, and the audience clapped every time," he said.

Tinnu Anand, who is the son of renowned film writer Inder Raj Anand, has starred in numerous hit Bollywood projects. These include Amitabh's Agneepath, China Gate, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra's Bluffmaster!, Aamir Khan's Ghajini and Salman Khan's Dabangg.