Why did Saif Ali Khan take ‘blessings’ from his Kartavya poster? Actor hilariously calls it ‘absolutely mad’

At the trailer launch of Kartavya earlier this month, Saif Ali Khan had a meme-worthy moment when he took the ‘blessings’ of his own poster. The moment spawned numerous memes with people wondering what he was doing. On Just Too Filmy, the actor explained why he did it while promoting his Netflix film.

Why did Saif Ali Khan take ‘blessings’ from his poster?

Saif Ali Khan went viral when he took 'blessings' from his own poster at the Kartavya trailer launch. (AFP/FB)

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Saif was told that every time he has a movie coming, there’s at least one meme on him. He responded, “Yeah, quite a lot.” When asked if he planned it, the actor responded, “No, of course not. I don’t know. Yeah, this is what, they asked me to explain it later.”

When asked why he did it, he hilariously said, “I said good luck to the movie. And I saw this big poster and I was like, good luck to us all. I didn’t see it as me. I saw it as a kind of team effort and a representation of the whole idea. It’s like (imitates touching the poster) and this is the main gesture (pumps fist). And there’s a little skip also, it’s absolutely mad.”

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{{^usCountry}} When asked if he saw the memes the moment spawned, he said he saw some of them, adding, “Fab, I think that’s the right spirit to take it in. People have been very supportive.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked if he saw the memes the moment spawned, he said he saw some of them, adding, “Fab, I think that’s the right spirit to take it in. People have been very supportive.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Saif Ali Khan on social media negativity {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saif Ali Khan on social media negativity {{/usCountry}}

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Saif also spoke about trolling and negativity on social media in the same interview. He was asked whether he had checked the comments after the Kartavya trailer was released. He responded, “Yes, of course. And I am always relieved, and I stop after a while so as not to get greedy. If there are a few good ones, that's enough. We keep looking for a bad comment like a sucker for punishment.” He also added that he feels people have become ‘lighter’ and are nicer now compared to the negativity before. However, Saif also admitted that it could be due to the work he’s doing now.

About Kartavya

Kartavya is a crime drama written and directed by Pulkit. The film is produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. It stars Saif and Rasika Dugal in lead roles, along with Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Dwivedi, Zakir Hussain and others. The film was released on Netflix on May 15.

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Saif also has Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan, lined up. The remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Oppam will also star Akshay Kumar. Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar also star in the film, backed by KVN Productions and Thespian Films.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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