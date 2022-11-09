Why is she taller than Tabu, Kriti Sanon: Internet has questions about Kareena Kapoor's new The Crew photoshoot

Actor Kareena Kapoor left her fans impressed with her decision to team up with Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Rhea Kapoor for her next movie, titled The Crew. To make the announcement, Kareena shared a video from a photoshoot they did for Vogue India. While many were in awe of the star power that the new video exuded, many had some questions too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The photoshoot had Kareena in the center, flanked by Tabu and Kriti on either side of her. She appeared tallest in the photo while being shortest in the group in reality. A few even mentioned it on Reddit and Instagram. “Why does Kareena look taller than Kriti!?,” read a comment. “They made Kareena stand on something? No way she is taller than Kriti. Why do we need power play everywhere,” wrote one. “Wait! Tabu is shorter than Kareena or Kareena couldn’t accept looking short next to two tall ladies and decided to stand on an elevation?"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, looks like the explanation is not that deep. As one Redditor explained, “Look at the bottom of the video at the very end. She's standing on a platform. Pretty common in photoshoots for visual symmetry i.e. making a pyramid like perspective.” Even Vogue shared a behind-the-scenes photo that showed Kareena laughing with the others while standing on the pedestal. The photo was shared by Diet Sabya as well to avoid ‘bebo heightgate’.

A lot of fans also commented that Tabu should have been in the middle for her seniority as an actor. “Seniority, career longevity and talent-wise, Tabu should be in the center. thanks,” read a comment on Instagram. “Tabu >>>>> it's a shame they didn't have her in the center,” read another comment. “Tabu should've been in the center,” wrote another person.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About the movie, Kareena told Vogue, “I think I’ve just been waiting for something like this to come together with the right people. Rhea, I always knew that when you did something again, it would be nothing short of amazing. I remember when we discussed the plot and you told me you were planning to rope in Tabu and Kriti...I just thought about how perfect it would be if you could actually manage to sign them on. You and I created magic together in Veere, but it’s going to be so wonderful to make this movie with two such stellar female actors.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON