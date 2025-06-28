Why is the forensics team at Shefali Jariwala's house? Mumbai Police investigation into actor's death explained

Actor Shefali Jariwala's death shocked the industry and fans alike. The 42-year-old passed away on Friday night, and while the official cause of death has not been announced, some reports have claimed it was cardiac arrest. But even as the death appears to have been due to natural causes, the Mumbai Police has launched an investigation into it. Here's why. Shefali Jariwala died on Friday night at the age of 42.

Shefali Jariwala's death and police investigation

On Friday night, Shefali reportedly died at her Andheri home. She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband Parag Tyagi. However, doctors reportedly declared her dead upon arrival.

The Mumbai Police confirmed her death late on Friday night but have so far not revealed the cause of death. The actor's body was taken to Cooper Hospital for the autopsy on Saturday morning. Following this, the medical and forensic teams of the Mumbai Police reached Shefali's home for investigation. Police sources tell HT that as of now, they are treating it as a routine investigation since the cause of death will not be announced till the autopsy is conducted. While nobody has raised suspicion of foul play, the police team is covering all the bases to rule everything out.

As per sources, the forensics team is gathering evidence at Shefali and Parag's Andheri home in order to corroborate the story. They have also questioned the actor's house staff, including her cook.

Shefali's family and friends have been at the Cooper Hospital all Saturday morning. Neither Parag nor any family member has issued any official statement regarding the circumstances of her passing.

Who was Shefali Jariwala

Shefali became an overnight star in 2002 with the success of her music video, Kaanta Laga. She appeared in films and TV shows sporadically over the next two decades, but was a regular performer on stage. Parag and Shefali have been married since 2014.