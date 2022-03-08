Women's Day: Sushmita Sen says it's not easy 'to thrive in a world full of judgements', Charu Asopa praises her

Actor Sushmita Sen on Women’s Day shared a post complimenting the 'pathmaker' and 'pathbreaker' adding that it's beautiful and a blessing to be a woman. Taking to Instagram, Sushmita wrote that it's not easy to 'thrive in a world full of judgements'. The actor also shared a picture of herself. (Also Read | Sushmita Sen says she didn't get roles in Bollywood due to her reluctance to networking: 'I've never been good at that')

In the picture, Sushmita Sen is seen looking away from the camera and smiling. She wore a blue off-shoulder sweater and kept her hair loose. The actor stood indoors next to a glass window.

Sharing the post, Sushmita wrote, "#pathmaker #pathbreaker whatever be the journey…it’s beautiful to be a Woman!! To thrive in a world full of judgements can never be easy…And then, to teach it mercy…ah!"

She added, "It’s a blessing to be a Woman!!! Happy Women’s Day!!! #sisterhood #love #joy #grace #strength #blessings. I love you guys soooooo much!!! #duggadugga." Reacting to the post, Sushmita's sister-in-law, actor Charu Asopa Sen commented, "Happy women’s day to the most amazing woman I know…I love you didi."

Sushmita, who is known for her strong and kind personality, became the first woman to win the Miss Universe crown for the country in 1994. She then started her journey in Bollywood by making her debut with Dastak (1996).ß Sushmita went on to feature in many films such as Zor, Sirf Tum, Biwi No.1, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, Zindaggi Rocks and Dulha Mil Gaya among many others.

Sushmita has featured in two seasons of the web series Aarya. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Aarya season two released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 10 last year.

Sushmita's return to the screen with Aarya took place after a 10-year hiatus. Recently speaking with film critic Sucharita Tyagi for a video interaction on Critics Choice Short Film and Series Awards' Facebook page, Sushmita had said, "I think the 10-year hiatus set the priorities in order. It told me what I need to do and what not to do. Mainstream cinema wasn't giving me what I wanted. A lot of it was a pre-conceived notion of my age and my screen age and that I hadn't worked for ten years."

