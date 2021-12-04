‘Won’t work here’: Abhishek Bachchan says Amitabh Bachchan advised him against studying acting in the US

Kapil Sharma shared an ‘uncensored’ video from a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, featuring Bob Biswas stars Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh, on his YouTube channel.

In the video, Abhishek advised Kapil to stick to Hindi and not attempt to speak in English. He then paid tribute to his father, Amitabh Bachchan, and gave his ‘English is a phunny language’ monologue from Namak Halaal his own spin.

Abhishek then said it was not a big deal to not know English, as Archana Puran Singh told him, “Your father made speaking and knowing Hindi cool.” He added, “We should all be very proud of our language, it’s a beautiful language.” Chitrangda said that it is ‘sad’ that many children do not know how to speak in Hindi.

Abhishek also revealed how Amitabh reacted on learning that he was studying acting in the US. He said, “Jab main university mein tha, Boston mein, aur acting seekh raha tha… Maine apne pitaji se baat ki ki main actor banna chahta hoon, main training le raha hoon. His first response was, ‘Very good, wapas ghar aa jao’ (When I was studying acting in my university in Boston, I told my father that I wanted to become an actor and was training for it. His first response was, ‘Very good, now come back home’).”

Explaining himself, Amitabh said that Abhishek’s anglicised education would not help with the Hindi audience. “Tum Shakespeare, yeh sab seekh rahe ho, ye sab yahaan nahi chalna hai. Idhar aake bhasha seekho pehle. Bhasha seekhoge, acting khud ba khud aa jayegi (You are studying William Shakespeare’s dramas, all this won’t work here. Come back here and learn the language, acting will come to you naturally),” Amitabh told Abhishek.

On Friday, Abhishek saw the release of Bob Biswas, in which he is playing the titular role of an insurance agent moonlighting as a hired assassin. The film, directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, is a spin-off of the 2012 hit Kahaani.