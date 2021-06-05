World Environment Day 2021: Dia Mirza, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty urge all to care for nature

On the occasion of World Environment Day (June 5), a slew of Bollywood actors, including Dia Mirza, Hema Malini, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ajay Devgn, urged everyone to protect Mother Earth.

Dia Mirza, who is also the Goodwill Ambassador of UNEP (UN Environment Programmes), took to Twitter and appealed to all to be part of Generation Restoration.

"We can all be a part of Generation Restoration - all it takes is snap - by cleaning urban spaces. Take action today, join Generation Restoration. My action is to green urban spaces! Planting more indigenous plants and trees. Be a part of Generation Restoration, this World Environment Day and every day. Identify what action you would like to take, take the action and share it with us," she tweeted.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted a video of her elder son, Taimur playing on a beach. "Protect, Heal and Love #WorldEnvironmentDay," Kareena captioned the clip.

Shilpa Shetty asked everyone to treat Mother Earth with respect.

"All of us being indoors has helped the rest of the ecosystem regain some balance over the past year. But, even when we get back to the 'old normal', we have to remember to treat Mother Nature with respect," she wrote.

"Let's collectively learn to take the initiative without being told to do so. Even if you can't personally plant trees, be involved in conversations that need voices to amplify the message. Educate yourself on how every individual can help with the #EcosystemRestoration," Shilpa added.

On the occasion, Raveena Tandon hopes to breathe clean air all the time.

"I pray for an India that breathes healthy and free from pollution and pandemics. Join me in promising to help India breathe healthy again. This World Environment Day brings a new hope for good health and clean air in all our lungs. Let's make #IndiaBreatheHealthy," she wrote on Instagram.

Wishing everyone a happy World Environment Day, Ajay Devgn chose to share a picture of him meditating against the green backdrop of mountains.

"Meditate -- some answers are found on the 'inner net'," he wrote.

Shraddha Kapoor is extremely 'grateful' for Mother Nature. She has always been vocal when it comes to protecting the environment and animal rights. Remember how she protested against the cutting of the Aarey forest in Mumbai?

On World Environment Day, she posted a photograph of the plants kept at her home.

Veteran actor and BJP minister Hema Malini urged everyone to plant more trees.

"World Environment Day! So much we can do to improve things around us! Let us plant trees to replace all the ones senselessly cut down in the name of progress. Let this be a continuous process.Let us also rid our minds of petty anger and resentment in an effort to clear the ambience," she tweeted.

A few days ago, Hema had inaugurated a plantation drive started by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Madhuri Dixit Nene has pledged to "nurture nature for a better future".

Sara Ali Khan tried to make her fans laugh with her signature rhyming poems.

"Namaste Darshako Happy World Environment Day. Thank you Mother Nature for the air we breathe, the water we drink, the land we live on and the life we lead. I really hope we can all have more gratitude, respect and appreciation for the planet we live on," she posted.

Kriti Sanon's message on World Environment Day is quite brief yet powerful.

"It's not yours, nor is it mine. It's ours, so let's protect it," she posted on Instagram.

World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5. It offers a global platform for inspiring positive change in the environment. It also pushes individuals to think about what they consume from the ecosystem and gives them a chance to build a greener future.

The theme of this year's World Environment Day is Reimagine. Recreate. Restore, as 2021 marks the beginning of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.