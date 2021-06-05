Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar share pics from her simple, intimate mehendi ceremony

Actor Yami Gautam has shared more pictures from her recent, secret wedding. She and filmmaker Aditya Dhar tied the knot in an intimate wedding on Friday.

Sharing photos from her mehendi ceremony, Yami wrote a note about finding love. "O dear one, why worry ? What is meant for you will always, always find you-- Lalleshwari," she captioned her post. In the photos, Yami was seen in a yellow suit while Aditya was seen in a blue outfit.

Yami got a very simple mehendi design painted on her hands and the ceremony appeared to have been organised in the verandah of their home. A photo showed Yami smiling while looking at Aditya.

On Friday, she had shared photos from the wedding. "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya," she captioned her post.

The couple got good wishes from their Bollywood colleagues. "Heartiest congratulations to u both sweetheart. Loads of love and best wishes," wrote Kriti Kulhari. "Huge congratulations," wrote Hrithik Roshan.

Yami worked with Aditya on his film Uri: The Surgical Strike. She played an intelligence officer in the film while Vicky Kaushal played a commander, who led a group of paratroopers in the surgical strikes following terror attacks on the Indian Army camp in Uri in Kashmir.

Yami was last seen in Bala with Ayushmann Khurrana. She played a Tik Tok star who married a bald man who lies to her about it. Yami's performance earned her praise from audience. She will next be seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez