Yami Gautam celebrates first Diwali with husband Aditya Dhar at their decked-up new Mumbai home

Actor Yami Gautam gave her fans and Instagram followers a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations. She posted pictures with her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar and his family at their new Mumbai house.

Yami posted two pictures on Instagram. In the first picture, she posed with Aditya while holding a decorated plate. In the other, they posed with his family. Yami captioned the pictures, “Deepawali ki shubhkamnayein (Best wishes for Diwali)." Their house was decked up with rice lights as everyone posed on the balcony.

A day before Diwali, Aditya shared a candid photo of himself and Yami holding on to each other as they laughed. In the caption, the Uri director wrote, “Your smile, It lights up the world!! Happy Chhoti Diwali to all from my better half and me!! #HappyChhotiDiwali.” Yami, in her reply, left a heart and angel face emoji.

Yami also shared the same picture on Instagram and captioned it, “Every year, Diwali brings new memories and new beginnings. Happy Chhoti Diwali to you and your family. Wish you a year full of happiness, health and success!”

While speaking about her first Diwali with Aditya, Yami told a leading daily, “For me, festivities have always been about spending time with family in Chandigarh. Luckily, through Navratri and Dusshera, I was in my hometown with Aditya. Right after marriage, as per our customs and traditions, we were supposed to visit my husband’s ancestral temple, which we couldn’t due to the pandemic. So, we recently went there to seek blessings.”

She added: “We are celebrating Diwali at our new home in Mumbai with both our parents coming over. They are very excited as this is our first Diwali after marriage. We’ll be decorating the house with diyas and doing a puja at home. I love this feeling of being at home with my loved ones. After all, home is where your heart belongs. It makes you feel safe and secure. Aditya’s parents are really nice, warm and very loving.”

Yami and Aditya tied the knot on June 4 in a private ceremony. They shared a picture from the wedding on Instagram to share the good news with their fans. “In your light, I learn to love Rumi With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya," they wrote in identical posts.