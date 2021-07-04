Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bollywood

Yami Gautam celebrates one month of marrying Aditya Dhar, Vikrant Massey says ‘Mere do anmol ratan’

On the one-month anniversary of their wedding, Yami Gautam shared a picture with Aditya Dhar from their low-key ceremony. Vikrant Massey showered love on the couple.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 04, 2021 03:06 PM IST
Yami Gautam tied the knot with Aditya Dhar on June 4.

Yami Gautam marked one month of her wedding with Aditya Dhar on Sunday. She commemorated the occasion by sharing a candid picture from the low-key nuptials.

“To a month filled with love & gratitude @adityadharfilms,” Yami Gautam wrote, along with the photo. She married her Uri: The Surgical Strike director, Aditya Dhar, on June 4. They announced the news on Instagram with identical posts.

Vikrant Massey showered love on the couple. “Mere do Anmol Ratan,” he wrote, adding two heart emojis. Many fans dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post.

In their Instagram posts, Yami and Aditya wrote that they chose to have an intimate wedding with only ‘immediate family’ in attendance, being ‘very private people’. The ceremony took place at her farmhouse in Mandi.

Earlier, in an interview with Mid-Day, Yami and Aditya’s wedding planner Gitesh Sharma shared details of the two-day festivities. Gitesh said that he was contacted by Yami’s father just one day before the pre-wedding ceremonies.

“They were clear that they didn’t want a larger-than-life, glamorous wedding. Instead, they wanted the ceremonies to be conducted in a natural and traditional way, as it happens in their hometowns. They got married in front of a deodhar tree. The mandap was decorated with marigold flowers and banana leaves, with a gold-and-white theme running across the décor. After the wedding, there was a small reception in the evening with family members. The mehndi was held in the courtyard,” he said. The wedding was followed by a traditional lunch or Mandi Dham, he added.

Also see | Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao hold hands, address fans in video after divorce announcement: ‘You all must be shocked’

Recently, Yami was in the news after she was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday for questioning in an alleged money laundering case. She has been asked to appear before the agency in the coming week to record her statement.

According to officials, Yami received 1.5 crore in her private bank account, which she didn’t disclose. She has been asked to join the probe on July 7.

