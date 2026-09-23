Yami Gautam has a message for outsiders in Bollywood after National Award win: 'Ek na ek din aisa hoga…'

It was an emotional moment for Yami Gautam as she received her first National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the 2024 film Article 370. The actor later said there was still much left for her to learn and accomplish in her journey, while also sharing a message for the countless aspiring actors who come to Mumbai every year.

Yami Gautam on being a National Award winner

President Droupadi Murmu presents the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for Article 370 to Yami Gautam at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony, in Kevadia on Tuesday. (@rashtrapatibhvn X/ANI Photo) (@rashtrapatibhvn X)

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The National Film Awards for 2024 were held on Tuesday at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat. Yami walked up to the stage with a smile and greeted the gathering with a traditional namaste before accepting the award. Her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, was also present at the ceremony and was seen watching the moment from the audience.

After receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu at the ceremony, Yami spoke about what the recognition meant to her. “I’m still trying to soak in this moment. It’s, it’s a great matter of pride and honour for any artist. Any film artist who’s worked all their life. ” she said, while speaking to the media.

A message for outsiders

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Deep Dive What did Yami Gautam say about her journey after winning the National Award? Yami Gautam expressed that she still has much to learn and accomplish in her journey, emphasizing pride in receiving the award and the importance of hard work for aspiring actors. What message did Yami Gautam share for aspiring actors coming to Mumbai? Yami advised aspiring actors to keep working hard and doing good work, suggesting that with persistence, they too could achieve recognition in the industry. Why was the 72nd National Film Awards held in Gujarat instead of New Delhi? The ceremony was moved to Gujarat to begin a new initiative aimed at hosting the National Film Awards at tourist destinations across India, connecting the awards with the country's cultural heritage.

{{^usCountry}} Yami then shared a message for people who come to Mumbai from other cities with dreams of being actors. “I say this, I’m sure, on behalf of all of us who have dreams, who come to the city with dreams. You don’t know what life has for you. Aap mehnat karte rahiye, aap achha kaam karte rahiye, aur ek na ek din aisa hoga (You keep working hard, keep doing good work, and one day, this will happen for sure).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yami then shared a message for people who come to Mumbai from other cities with dreams of being actors. “I say this, I’m sure, on behalf of all of us who have dreams, who come to the city with dreams. You don’t know what life has for you. Aap mehnat karte rahiye, aap achha kaam karte rahiye, aur ek na ek din aisa hoga (You keep working hard, keep doing good work, and one day, this will happen for sure).” {{/usCountry}}

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The actor added that there was still a lot left for her to learn and many more roles to take up. Speaking in Hindi, Yami said, “Mujhe nahin pata main kahan pahunchi hoon. Meri journey mein abhi mujhe bahut kuch seekhna baaki hai, bahut kaam karna baaki hai. Ye apne aap mein hi itna bada samman hai, aur aisi jagah par, jo itni aitihasik jagah hai, bahut hi garv mehsoos hota hai. (I don't know where I have reached. I have a lot to learn in my journey, lots of work to do. This is such a big honour in itself, and to receive it at a place with so much history is a matter of pride).”

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About Article 370

Article 370, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, is a 2024 Hindi political action thriller. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar. It is inspired by true events and follows the events surrounding the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. Yami played an intelligence officer in the critically acclaimed and commercially successful film.