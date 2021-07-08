Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez introduce Maya and Kanika from Bhoot Police. See new posters

Actors Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez have revealed their first look posters from upcoming film, Bhoot Police. The movie, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, is a horror comedy.

Yami Gautam shared her poster on Thursday and revealed that her character in the movie is named Maya. "To enchant all with her charm arrives MAYA, in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on. @DisneyplusHSVIP," she wrote. In the poster, Yami is seen wearing a white dress and holding a torch in her right hand.

Jacqueline Fernandez wrote in her tweet, "Laaton ke Bhoot baaton se nahi maante (Some people need a beating up)! Meet the fabulous KANIKA in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on @DisneyplusHSVIP." She is seen wearing a white sports bra with high waist pants and a thick jacket hanging off her shoulders.

Earlier, Arjun and Saif had also shared their looks. Arjun plays Chiraunji and was seen wearing an oversized black outfit with a knife-shaped pendant and studded rings, on the poster. He, too, was seen holding a torch in his hand. "Unravel the mysterious door of supernatural powers with laughter! Meet CHIRAUNJI in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip," he wrote with the post.

Saif was seen sporting a leather jacket with a black shirt. In the first look poster, he was seen holding a weapon that seems to help him in catching ghosts.

Bhoot Police is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Disney Hotstar. The forthcoming horror-comedy was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on September 10. However, the makers reportedly confirmed its digital release in June.

Bhoot Police was shot in Himachal Pradesh late last year. The upcoming film is helmed by Pawan Kripalani, who has earlier directed films like Ragini MMS, and Phobia.