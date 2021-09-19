Yami Gautam on how Aditya Dhar asked her to marry him: ‘Propose hi nahi kiya’

Yami Gautam married Aditya Dhar on June 4 in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh, attended only by their immediate family. As she appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday with her Bhoot Police co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami was asked how he proposed to her.

Krushna Abhishek, in the get-up of his character Sapna, posed the question to Yami. “Propose hi nahi kiya tha (He did not propose at all),” she replied. On being asked who proposed to whom, she said, “Kisi ne nahi kiya. Shaadi ho gayi (No one proposed, we just got married).”

On The Kapil Sharma Show, Yami also talked about having only 20 guests at her wedding. She said that her maternal grandmother, who was only 40 kms away from the venue, did not attend because she wished to respect the Covid-19 protocol.

Yami, in an Instagram post on June 4, announced her wedding with Aditya and said that it was a close-knit affair as they were ‘very private people’. The ceremony took place at her farmhouse in Mandi.

Afterwards, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Yami said that she and Aditya ‘started a friendship’ during the promotions of their film Uri: The Surgical Strike. She also revealed how she knew he was ‘the one’.

“You just know it in your gut. It’s not something that you can really describe. You just know it. When you start understanding the person’s value system, and what family he belongs to. You don’t have to have similarities or share common things in your interests, but have similarities in your value system and in your ethics. And we share that a lot. I have a lot of respect for Aditya and I had a lot of respect for him as a professional and as a person. I respect him for who he is,” she said.