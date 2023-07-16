Yami Gautam reacts to Himachal tragedy due to rain, floods: No amount of words can heal this wound

Her photos and videos often offer her fans a glimpse into the serene life at Himachal Pradesh, her hometown. But what’s happening of late, courtesy heavy rains and floods, has left Yami Gautam disheartened.

Actor Yami Gautam will be seen in the film Oh My God 2 next.

“It’s really unfortunate, people lost their lives. That’s not how you ever imagined... it’s really painful. There is no amount of words that can heal that wound. But just so that it doesn’t happen to someone else at this scale, I hope necessary steps are taken,” says the actor.

Reminding us that Himachal is called the ‘Land of Gods’, she continues and says it is ‘sacred’. “It is disheartening to watch those videos of the situation due to the rains, and some I actually couldn’t believe are real. But people there must be prepared now, to avoid it in the future. This is what nature is telling us, it is a red alert. It’s a sign that something needs to be done at various levels, and that we all are equally responsible,” adds Gautam, who has a house in Himachal even now, along with cattle.

We ask how’s her family and friends living there grappling with the situation. The actor says they are safe at the moment, “They are away from the river belt. Whatever I am talking about is nothing people aren’t aware of already. The climate change is the first and foremost reason for this, the temperatures have been changing, and there’s more moisture, so more rainfall. Now there are multi storey buildings on the river bank to cater to tourism too. There are many reasons that have gone into making it what it is right now. Nature gave us something beautiful, we have to maintain it’s sanctity and serenity, what you always associate Himachal with. No matter how many rules and regulations are made, but it’s also on us. Everyone wants commercial progress in life, but we have to strike that balance without disturbing the core of what this land stands for.”

