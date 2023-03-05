Yami Gautam reacts to Twitter user who said she needs to hire better PR agency as it would 'do wonders to her career'

Yami Gautam said she is a 'strong believer in your work is your best PR'. On Saturday, the actor responded to a Twitter user, who said she needed to hire a better PR agency. While Yami agreed that celebs, who are taken care of by their PR managers, were doing well, she said that relying on 'PR heavy activities, reviews, trend, perceptions, image' was not her thing. Yami added that she did not judge celebs for doing so, but she wanted her work to speak for itself. Also read: Yami Gautam talks about her bond with Kangana Ranaut

Yami tweeted, "I see the power of PR heavy activities/ reviews/ trend/ perceptions/ image etc which actors are relying on, and I judge no one. But I am a strong believer in ‘YOUR WORK IS YOUR BEST PR’. It’s a longer route but takes you the correct way.' The original tweet Yami responded to read, "All Yami Gautam needs to do is hire better PR agency. It would do wonders to her career."

Yami was recently seen in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s thriller Lost alongside Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna and Tushar Pandey. Last year, Yami was seen in the film A Thursday. She will be next seen in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga alongside Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga will be out March 24 on Netflix. The film is set inside a hijacked plane, with Ajay Singh directing the film from a script penned by Amar Kaushik (Stree) and Shiraz Ahmed (Race 3).

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga sees Yami Gautam in the role of an air hostess. Meanwhile, Sunny Kaushal plays her boyfriend and accomplice, reportedly on a mission to steal diamonds from the flight cargo as a means to free themselves from a debt.

At a recent event, Yami spoke on various topics from her films to her journey to her thoughts on women-centric films and the industry today. She said at ABP Network Ideas Of India 2.0, "Every generation ushers in a new era. Mother India was made at a time when there was no conversation about this. Actresses like Smita Patil were there in that era. There was awareness about how to present the female actors. I think a lot of change is coming; there is awareness, and the industry is evolving. If better characters were written, there would be better performances too. Only a good film matters to the audience."

