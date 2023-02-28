Yami Gautam recalls ‘young boy’ recording her video in hometown without consent: 'A video of…it was so bad...'

Actor Yami Gautam in a new interview recalled an incident in her hometown in Himachal Pradesh when a teen requested a photo with her, but instead started recording her. She was talking along the lines of celebrities’ privacy breach after Alia Bhatt was clicked in her living room, without her consent. Yami said the video recorded by the boy was later posted online as a vlog which was viewed by millions of people. Also read: Yami Gautam says playing ‘damsel in distress’ in films isn't for her

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yami's revelation came after many celebs shared their similar experiences with paparazzi. Alia was clicked with a zoom lens from an adjoining building. The same images were shared online by a media portal. When asked about her reaction to the incident, Yami shared how a line needs to be drawn between celebrities and the paparazzi culture.

During a conversation, Yami told Puja Talwar, “Aaj kal koi aise le k video bana raha hoga (These days anyone can record a video anytime, without consent). Some boy came on my farm, a very young boy, a teenager who must be 19-20, and requested my staff ‘can we take a picture’. I am very open, you know, welcoming people. It’s a small town and people wanna come and visit and talk. And, I am very happy to do that. I thought he is taking a picture but he was taking a video. A video of…it was so bad, and that person apparently got millions of views, he’s celebrating his vlog…”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It may seem I'm so happy mujhe comment mil gayi (I am getting a lot of comments/publicity) but that means that has encouraged that person to do it again with somebody,” the actor added. Puja quipped, “And encourage others to do it.” “Which they did. They all came back at home with cameras and they are taking a tour of my home. I am like ‘what is happening? Where are we going?’ You making this so normal for next generation. Absolutely there has to be a line drawn and everything is not okay. This is not okay,” Yami further said.

Yami keeps sharing glimpses of her humble abode in her hometown, which also comes with a farm. Last year, she had shown a view of her winter morning amid the mountains and said, "Good morning, I am in my most favourite place, Kohar in Himachal Pradesh and I am going to take you through my farm, hum log kya ugaate hai, kya karte hai (what do we grow, what do we do here), pretty soon. I am really excited to share with you guys, Happy health and happy holidays to everyone."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yami was recently seen in Lost, which was released this month after much delay. It is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. She has films like Oh My God 2 and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga lined up for release.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.