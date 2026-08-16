Yash clarifies the 4000 crore budget for Ramayana, says it runs on Hollywood math: 'Revenue is global too'

Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana has been billed as the most expensive Indian film ever made. Its producer, Namit Malhotra, had famously claimed that the two-part film has a budget of $500 million, or ₹4000 crore. This figure has invited both awe and ridicule, with many trade insiders fearing the film would not break even. But the film’s star and co-producer, Yash, has now clarified what the budget means, and why the makers are not too worried about the box-office prospects.

Yash on Ramayana budget

Yash plays Ravana in the new adaptation of the Ramayana.

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In his recent appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Yash was asked by host Rajat Sharma how the film’s scale differs from what the actor has done so far, citing the ₹4000-crore budget. Yash clarified that the ₹4000 crore is not the budget for Ramayana Part One and also explained the ‘Hollywood math’ behind it. He said, “That is a misconception, so let me clarify it to everyone. ₹4000 crore is the budget for the two-part film, including release and promotion. It is the same as Hollywood. Our partner (Namit) said this after including all that. Wahan ka maths waisa hi hota hai (The math there is like this). A budget equal to the film, or sometimes more, they spend on promotion because it is global. But the revenue is global too.”

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{{^usCountry}} Yash said it was essential to spend that much money to take Indian cinema global, adding that if India doesn’t, other film industries will take that advantage. “Cinema is a soft power. All of us have to work really hard towards it. Whatever happens, we will work hard and do our job properly. If not today, then tomorrow we’ll make it happen. If we don’t, someone else will -, but it should happen. That is what I feel. Both Ramayana and Toxic are attempts to position Indian cinema as global films,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yash said it was essential to spend that much money to take Indian cinema global, adding that if India doesn’t, other film industries will take that advantage. “Cinema is a soft power. All of us have to work really hard towards it. Whatever happens, we will work hard and do our job properly. If not today, then tomorrow we’ll make it happen. If we don’t, someone else will -, but it should happen. That is what I feel. Both Ramayana and Toxic are attempts to position Indian cinema as global films,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Yash in Ramayana

Yash plays the antagonist Ravana in the two Ramayana films, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi playing Sita. He is also the film’s co-producer, partnering with Namit Malhotra. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, also features a large ensemble cast, including Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, and Kunal Kapoor. Ramayana Part One is slated to release worldwide on November 6, ahead of Diwali.

But before that, Yash will be seen in Geetu Mohandas' Toxic, a gangster drama that also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi. The film releases on August 26.