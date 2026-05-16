Yash's Toxic delayed due to ‘lots of valid reasons’, says Tara Sutaria: ‘It is definitely worth the wait’

Earlier this year, Yash-starrer pan-India film Toxic was pushed back from its March 19 release to June 4 because of the disruption in the Middle East due to the Iran-Israel conflict. Then, in April, Yash confirmed that the film is postponed. He said that while the film itself is complete, the team is currently focused on locking in global distribution and strategic partnerships. The move, he suggested, is aimed at ensuring the film reaches its “fullest potential worldwide”.

What Tara said

Tara Sutaria plays Rebecca in the pan-India film Toxic.

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Actor Tara Sutaria has now stepped in to discuss the delays in the film's release and how she has processed them. She told The Hollywood Reporter India, “I am very patient. I don't look at it as if it doesn't release right away, what will happen to me? I am thinking about the bigger picture… as an actor you can't look at the film as yours. It does not belong to you. It is everybody's that created it."

She added, "I also understand that I am here to do my job as an actor. Beyond that, I may not have the same understanding that the producers or directors do. There are reasons behind the delay, and I genuinely think those reasons are valid. I completely understand the audience’s eagerness to watch the film — trust me, I feel the same way — but I believe the wait will ultimately benefit the film and help it receive the kind of global embrace we are hoping for. It is definitely worth the wait.”

About Toxic delays

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{{^usCountry}} The film was initially slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19 and would have clashed with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, which is directed by Aditya Dhar. However, the clash was averted when it was pushed back from its March 19 release to June 4 because of the disruption in the Middle East due to the Iran-Israel conflict. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film was initially slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19 and would have clashed with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, which is directed by Aditya Dhar. However, the clash was averted when it was pushed back from its March 19 release to June 4 because of the disruption in the Middle East due to the Iran-Israel conflict. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On its second delay, Yash put out a statement on his Instagram account to explain the reason behind it. “There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed—that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide,” read the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On its second delay, Yash put out a statement on his Instagram account to explain the reason behind it. “There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed—that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide,” read the statement. {{/usCountry}}

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Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups features Yash in the lead alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. The film ran into controversy when its first teaser was released with many coming forward to complain about certain scenes with many dubbing it as “grossly obscene, sexually explicit.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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