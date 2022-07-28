Yashraj Mukhate's ‘bum song' pokes fun at TV debates on Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot. Watch

As the debate on Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot refuses to end, music producer Yashraj Mukhate, too, has joined the bandwagon. He has turned some of the responses from a debate on Ranveer's latest magazine photoshoot on a news channel into a song. His song also highlights how more important issues were being ignored and Ranveer's photoshoot continued to be on everyone's mind. Also read: Vivek Agnihotri reacts to FIR against Ranveer Singh for nude photoshoot

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the song on Instagram, Yashraj Mukhate shared the title in caption, “We Can See His Bum.” The lyrics include a line, “Socha maine socha kya hai zaroori (I was thinking what was important) out of everything … can you see the bum.” The video garnered around two lakh likes in a few hours since being shared.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the song, singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote in the comments section, “Ufff,” along with clapping emojis. Music composer Salim Merchant also praised Yashraj and wrote, “Too good Yashraj (laughing emojis)! This is awesome,” along with fire emojis. Actor Mallika Dua commented, “Icon.” Dancer Mukti Mohan also commented, “Dancing shoes were out at that nod!!” Actor Aparshakti Khurana also wrote, “hahahaha” in the comments section. VJ Nikhil Chinapa reacted, “This is brilliant!!! Thanks Yash!!!”

A fan reacted to the song, “Ranveer Singh will definitely vibe to this.” Another called it a “BUMbastic song.” One more wrote, “It's the national issue… and now this is the national trend.” Many called it “bum song” in the comments section.

Ranveer's nude photoshoot has been dominating discussions in TV studios and on social media. He is also facing multiple FIRs in Mumbai. A complaint was registered by an NGO alleging that the actor had ‘hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs’. The actor has made no comment yet; but several others, including celebs like Swara Bhasker and Parineeti Chopra, have spoken out in his support.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON