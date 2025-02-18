Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani sequel is not required, says Kunal Roy Kapur: ‘The journeys of those characters are done’

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was a big box office success when it released in theatres a decade ago in 2013. The Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Kalki Koechlin-starrer also re-released in theatres last month. But is there a possibility of a sequel in the future? Actor Kunal Roy Kapur does not think so, as he shared in a new interview with Bollywood Bubble. The actor played the role of Taran Khanna in the film. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor thinks Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani would make a good sequel, says Ayan Mukerji 'had a very nice story') Kunal Roy Kapur in a still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

What Kunal said

During the interview, when the actor was asked about the chances of getting a sequel to the film, he said: "It is complete. It is already done right? The journeys of those characters are done. They are not needed really.”

In the film, Kalki's character, Aditi, ends up getting married to Taran after realising that her love for Avinash was one-sided. When asked whether Aditi and Taran would stay together after all these years, Kunal said, "Given the graph of the movie, they would not be in a divorce court. They would definitely be a happily married couple. I can’t tell if she would be happily married with Taran, but he would probably be happy.”

Ranbir on the chances of a sequel

Although Kunal does not see the idea of a sequel, Ranbir had earlier shared that director Ayan Mukerji had a good story for a follow-up with the same characters. In an interaction with fans in 2023, Ranbir had said: “I think Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani would make a good sequel... Ayan also had a very nice story, I remember, but then he went into this Brahmastra journey. But, never say never. He might make it after a couple of years. I think the story will be 10 years forward where Bunny, Naina, Avi and Aditi, where they are in their lives. I think it’ll be quite interesting and nice to explore those characters.”