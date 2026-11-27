Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's Yeh Prem Mol Liya opened in theatres on Friday, November 27, amid mixed reviews. The Sooraj Barjatya directorial had a slow start at the box office, facing competition from Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9 and Ramayana, which has been dominating the box office in India for the past three weeks.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya box office day 1

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya released in theatres on November 27. more less

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According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹4 crore on its opening day and ran across 5,631 shows on Friday. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana had collected more than ₹7 crore on Day 23, Friday, according to the same tracker. The mythological drama has now crossed the 1000 crore mark at the box office, and is still going strong even after weeks of release.

How Yeh Prem Mol Liya compares to Ayushmann's previous openers

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Ayushmann's 2015 film Hawaizaada remains the lowest opener of his career, with reports suggesting that it earned around ₹60 lakh on Day 1. Dum Laga Ke Haisha, another 2015 release, also had a slow start, earning ₹1.20 crore on its opening day, according to Sacnilk. Yeh Prem Mol Liya, meanwhile, has outperformed the opening-day collections of Andhadhun and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which earned ₹2.70 crore and ₹2.71 crore, respectively, according to Sacnilk.

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{{^usCountry}} Ayushmann's 2026 releases Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and Udta Teer earned ₹4.10 crore and ₹4 crore, respectively, on their opening days. His 2025 release Thamma remains the biggest opener of his career, with ₹24 crore on Day 1. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ayushmann's 2026 releases Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and Udta Teer earned ₹4.10 crore and ₹4 crore, respectively, on their opening days. His 2025 release Thamma remains the biggest opener of his career, with ₹24 crore on Day 1. {{/usCountry}}

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Yeh Prem Mol Liya review

Hindustan Times' Rishabh Suri gave the film three stars. His review read, "Overall, Yeh Prem Mol Liya may not be Sooraj Barjatya's finest work, but it has enough warmth and old school charm to make for a reasonably entertaining watch. The first half is better even if the film loses some steam once the melodrama takes over. Still, if you enjoy Barjatya's familiar world of big families and uncomplicated romance, there is enough here to keep you occupied. Just don't expect him to suddenly embrace the world of dating apps and casual hookups. Some things, it seems, are never going to change in the Barjatya universe. And perhaps that's precisely the point."

About Yeh Prem Mol Liya

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Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya and Mahaveer Jain under the banners of Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films. The film stars Ayushmann and Sharvari in the lead roles, with Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa and Swanand Kirkire in supporting roles.