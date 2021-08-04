Yo Yo Honey Singh, accused of domestic violence, once said he always listens to wife Shalini: 'She is always right'

Yo Yo Honey Singh, who has been accused of domestic violence by his wife Shalini, had once opened up about his relationship with her. The rapper has been married to Shalini for 10 years now. In 2014, he introduced Shalini to the world through his reality show India's Raw Talent.

While the couple made headlines with their appearance on the show, it was also reported that Shalini helped Yo Yo Honey Singh deal with cold feet during the shoot. According to a Hindustan Times report, just a day before India's Raw Talent was to be launched, Honey was nervous and refused to shoot until Shalini was by his side.

When Shalini appeared, she took him back to the studio and he shot for the episode, after a delay of four hours. Following the incident, Honey had told HT, “She is my friend and I will always listen to her no matter what because today I have realised that she is very important and always right about everything."

On Monday, according to ANI, Shalini filed a plea against the rapper in Delhi's Tis Hazari court, accusing him of domestic violence. She alleged she was 'subjected to numerous incidents of physical abuse, verbal, mental abuse and emotional abuse', at the hands of Hirdesh Singh (his real name), his parents and his younger sister.

She stated that the differences between the couple began from their honeymoon. He started acting distant and even hit her when she confronted him about it.

Also read: Salma Hayek loved this Priyanka Chopra film, lists similarities between Mexicans and Indians

Shalini has also accused Honey Singh of alcoholism and adultery. She said that the rapper has been involved in 'casual sex with multiple women' and would refuse to take her on his singing tours. She claimed that he stopped wearing his wedding ring suggesting that diamonds aren't lucky for him. Shalini and Honey got married on January 23, 2011.