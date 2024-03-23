Yodha box office collection day 8: Sidharth Malhotra film witnesses a dip, earns just 90 lakh in India

Yodha box office collection day 8: The film, starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, witnessed a fall in its earnings in India. According to Sacnilk.com, the action-packed film earned less than ₹1 crore in India on its second Friday. It is directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. (Also Read | Yodha review: Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani-starrer is an ‘aero-undynamic’ flight of fancy) Sidharth Malhotra in a still from Yodha.

Yodha India box office

The week one collection of the film stands at ₹25.25 crore. On its eighth day, the film earned ₹90 lakh nett in India, as per early estimates. So far, the film has minted ₹26.15 crore in India so far.

About Yodha

Yodha also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The high-octane action thriller film follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Prime Video India recently announced that Yodha will stream on its platform after completing its run in theatres.

Yodha review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Yodha’s corny and complacent co-opting of it and surface-level interpretation of the Kashmir issue and terrorism, render this film with nothing new to offer. A ray of hope appears when it’s very briefly suggested that the hero has gone rogue, but even that remote possibility is quickly shushed into a corner. Thereafter, the film plunges itself headlong into solving the broad-brushstrokes puzzle of its own making."

Raashii thanked fans for good response to Yodha

Recently, Raashii Khanna shared some stills from the film on Instagram and wrote a thank you note which read, "Priyamvada Katyal, Your messages and your love have truly warmed my heart. Thank you for embracing this character and for letting me be a part of your cinematic experience. On a mission to bring you the roles that inspire and delight.! Your's truly, Lady Yodha."

On fulfilling the dream of being a Dharma heroine, Raashii said on an Instagram Live, "I have always had that dream of being a part of a Dharma film, and wear a chiffon saree, and be in a place where there's snow all around. With Yodha, I am wearing a saree but I didn't get a song like that. I'm halfway there."

