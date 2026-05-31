New Delhi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a global star who has made her country proud with her achievements, says Madhuri Dixit, coming out in support of her "Devdas" co-star who faced trolling over her appearance on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival.

You cannot reduce her to a number on a scale: Madhuri defends Aishwarya against trolls

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Aishwarya, a Cannes regular for more than two decades, became the target of online trolling and body-shaming after images and videos from the 2026 red carpet circulated on social media.

Madhuri said Aishwarya has built a legacy by representing India on the global stage and trolling her over her appearance sends the wrong message to youngsters.

"She has been going there for 20 years. She has done the whole country proud. She is a global star. As a Miss World, she has done so much for the country.

"You cannot reduce her to a number on a scale or a number on the dress or the size or a number on the calendar years. You cannot reduce her to that. She is beautiful. She looks beautiful but she is beautiful inside," Madhuri told PTI.

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{{^usCountry}} The actor and Aishwarya worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period romance drama "Devdas" with Shah Rukh Khan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor and Aishwarya worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period romance drama "Devdas" with Shah Rukh Khan. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In fact, Aishwarya first attended Cannes in 2002 for the premiere of the film alongside Shah Rukh. Her appearance on the red carpet in a traditional yellow saree drew widespread attention back then and she is often seen as India's representation at the festival. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In fact, Aishwarya first attended Cannes in 2002 for the premiere of the film alongside Shah Rukh. Her appearance on the red carpet in a traditional yellow saree drew widespread attention back then and she is often seen as India's representation at the festival. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Madhuri criticised the negative social media discourse around Aishwarya's appearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Madhuri criticised the negative social media discourse around Aishwarya's appearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I think people have to realise that when you do these kinds of comments, what kind of message are you sending to the youngsters today? That your worth is on how you look, not on your achievements. I think this is a completely wrong message being sent," Madhuri said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I think people have to realise that when you do these kinds of comments, what kind of message are you sending to the youngsters today? That your worth is on how you look, not on your achievements. I think this is a completely wrong message being sent," Madhuri said. {{/usCountry}}

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Not just Aishwarya, recently actor Ananya Panday found herself at the receiving end of a social media storm following the release of her romantic drama "Chand Mera Dil".

A scene in which her character Chandni performs a fusion of Bharatanatyam and hip-hop went viral, triggering a wave of criticism. Many called her out for "butchering" the dance form, with some describing it as an act of cultural disrespect.

According to Madhuri, social media has become a tool for anyone to comment on anything.

"Even earlier, there were people like that. Those who comment, they didn't have a means to comment. But today, they have the means," said the actor.

Triptii Dimri, who stars alongside Madhuri in the upcoming Netflix movie "Maa Behen", echoed the actor.

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"It's very easy to sit at home in your comfortable pyjamas and comment on people. But being in their shoes, those who have worked hard to achieve something, whether it's Ananya or Aishwarya ma'am, they both worked hard in their lives. They are achievers," she said.

Triptii, who has also been subjected to social media trolling for her performances and career choices, spoke about the anxiety that comes with putting one's work out in the public domain.

"You do feel anxious. You've done something. You've spent time, your efforts. Just like in school, after giving an exam, you would get anxious. So it's the same feeling. But of course, when it's about your work, whether it's good or bad, that is acceptable.

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"It's the audience's right to comment on your work because they are paying to watch it. But when they connect it to something else, that's what irritates me," she said.

Film criticism has long been a part of the industry, Madhuri said, adding that today it is often used to generate content.

"Even then when films used to release every Friday, shaam tak chittha aa jata tha . So it was like, 'what's going to happen now?' Whether it's good, bad or whatever it is, they used to write.

"But what has happened now is that as soon as a movie starts, it starts from there. Because digital media is such that they need content. They want content for every little thing."

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While she finds the trend a "little irritating", Madhuri said it is simply the reality of the world today.

"You want to make a film in peace. And you want to make that film and bring it to people. But this is the time we are in where if you call, you get a thing in 10 minutes. If you do it like this , in three seconds you decide that you don't want to see it. So that's the world we are in. You have to just accept that and move ahead," she said.

"Maa Behen", a dark comedy that also features influencer Dharna Durga and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles, is set to be released on Netflix on June 4.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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