Young Jugal Hansraj, Urmila Matondkar look 'Masoom' beside Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah in throwback pic

On Sunday, Ram Gopal Varma treated Bollywood fans to a throwback picture from the sets of Masoom. The 1983 movie starred Jugal Hansraj, Urmila Matondkar with Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead. It was directed by Shekhar Kapur.

Taking to Twitter, Ram Gopal Varma shared the black-and-white picture of the cast with the director. In the picture, one could instantly identify little Jugal Hansraj and Urmila Matondkar, who were child artists in the movie, smiling for the camera beside their onscreen parents. RGV shared the picture with the caption, "See how MASOOM ⁦@shekharkapur⁩ is looking standing next to his actors from MASOOM."

Fans took to the thread and shared their reaction. "So true shekhar Kapoor is actually masoom & natural person," a fan commented. "Awesome pic and awesome Movie, ThanQ for Sharing," added another fan. "I always feel Shekhar Kapoor could have made more movies," a third fan commented.

Masoom marked the directorial debut of Shekhar Kapur. The screenplay, dialogues, and lyrics of Masoom were written by Gulzar while the music was by R.D. Burman. The film continues to be one of Shekhar's most popular movies. Following Masoom, Shekhar has helmed only a handful of movies including Mr. India, Bandit Queen, Elizabeth, and New York, I Love You. He also has the long-delayed project Paani in the pipeline.

Jugal had made his debut as a lead actor years after Masoom released and starred in a few movies, including Mohabbatein with Shah Rukh Khan. However, he hasn't appeared in any movie since 2016's Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh starring Vidya Balan. Urmila appeared in numerous 1990s and early 2000s movies, working closely with RGV. She later joined Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, Shabana was in news earlier this week after she was spotted making her way to Dilip Kumar's home following his death. Naseeruddin was also in the news after he was discharged from Hinduja Hospital, in Mumbai, where he was being treated for pneumonia.