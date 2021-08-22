Young Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan pose with mom Gauri in unseen family photo, fans miss Shah Rukh Khan

Gauri Khan, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, dug out an unseen family photo featuring her daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan. The three posed with other family members, including Suhana and Aryan’s cousins Arjun and Alia. Shah Rukh Khan, however, was not a part of the picture, which was taken several years ago.

“Memories, fights, gifts, candies, fun & games...all the things we have shared. Raksha Bandhan a decade… Brothers & sisters,” Gauri wrote in her caption. Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Seema Khan and Deanne Panday dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post. Meanwhile, some fans asked where Shah Rukh was, with one even saying, “Everything is incomplete without Shah Rukh Khan...”

Last month, Gauri turned photographer for Suhana and clicked a bunch of pictures of her. Suhana posed in a white tank top and denim shorts by the poolside, with a canned beverage in her hand. “Yes!!! Blue is my favourite colour,” Gauri wrote. Shah Rukh dropped a rare comment on the post. “Whatever colour you take the picture in, and Suhana is in it….is our favourite colour,” he wrote.

Shah Rukh is gearing up to make his acting comeback with Siddharth Anand’s Pathan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Also see: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan ends Instagram hibernation with new photo, fans say ‘missed you’

Pathan, which is yet to be officially announced, is produced by Yash Raj Films and features Salman Khan in a cameo appearance. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film will release in 2022.

While Shah Rukh has not shared any update about Pathan yet, he suggested that his comeback film would take time to release. In an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, he was asked about the release date of his next project. “Right now with the situation I think it’s prudent to make film release schedules with a bit of patience,” he said.