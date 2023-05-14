Zaid Darbar shares first pic of newborn son, says he is indebted to ‘beautiful and strong wife’ Gauahar Khan. See post

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, recently. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Zaid Darbar shared the first picture of the baby and also penned a note dedicating it to his 'beautiful and strong wife'. Zaid and Gauahar haven't revealed the baby's face yet. (Also Read | Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar make first appearance with newborn boy as they take him home)

Zaid Darbar shares the first picture of his and Gauahar Khan's newborn son.

In the closeup photo, the toddler is seen holding Zaid's little finger. The new parents dressed their baby in a printed white outfit. Zaid captioned the post, “My biggest blessing (red heart emoji)…”

He also added, "I am so grateful to the almighty, for making this possible, I'm so indebted to my beautiful and strong wife for giving me this gift of being a DAD to our lil angel. Thank you to everyone who sent their love and wishes via all mediums, we really appreciate every prayer made. Much love to one and all, please continue to bless us as a family."

Reacting to the post, Sachet Tandon wrote, "Congratulations to you both. God bless." Awez Darbar commented, "Chotuuuuuuuu." Anam Darbar said, "My everything!" Giorgia Andriani's comment read, “Congratulations to mum and dad.”

Gauahar and Zaid became parents to a baby boy on May 10. Announcing the baby's arrival, the actor shared a post on Instagram. It read, "It's a Boy As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar." She captioned the post, "Allahumma baarik fihi,"

On Saturday evening, the trio made their first public appearance together. Gauahar and Zaid took their baby home from the hospital. Several photos and videos of the family emerged online.

Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 2020. Reportedly, the two met while shopping for groceries during the Covid-19 lockdown. The two began chatting and friendship soon turned to love.

In December last year, the duo announced the pregnancy news with an adorable animated video. The fun video read, "One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey."

