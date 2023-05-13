Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar make first appearance with newborn boy as they take him home. Watch

New parents Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar took their baby boy home on Saturday evening. The couple welcomed their first child on May 10. Several photos and videos from paparazzi have arrived online as the family of three officially made their first public appearance together. Also read: Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar blessed with baby boy, celebs congratulate them Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcomed a baby boy. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

In a video, Gauahar is seen walking out of the hospital with her baby. The little one was wrapped in a white cloth as the actor held him close and smiled for the cameras. She joined Zaid and thanked the media as all of them congratulated them.

The couple sported their off-duty looks. While Gauahar wore green pants with a white t-shirt, Zaid opted for a black t-shirt with beige pants. The actor gave birth to her child at Lilavati Hospital And Research Centre in Mumbai.

The baby was born on May 10. Sharing the update, Gauahar posted on Instagram, “Allahumma baarik fihi.” She also shared an announcement picture of her son's arrival which read, “It's a Boy. As Salaam U Alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling parents, Gauahar and Zaid.”

Gauahar got married to actor Zaid Darbar in December 2020. They announced the news of Gauahar's pregnancy in December last year. The couple shared a musical video on social media. It read, “One became two when Z met G and now the adventure continues as we soon become three! Gauahar & Darbar + 1, In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this new journey.”

They recently hosted a baby shower in Mumbai with their friends and family. Celebrities like Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy, and Gauahar's co-workers Raghu and Rajeev were spotted at the venue. Others included Zaid's brother Awez Darbar, Mahhi Vij, Preeti Simoes and Niti Simoes.

Gauahar was last seen in The Most Eligible Singles. It marked her Netflix debut as she turned host for the show. She shot for it during her pregnancy.

