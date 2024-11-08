How a 16-yr-old beat Priyanka, Kangana, Alia Bhatt to give India's highest-grossing woman-led film, then quit Bollywood

Indian cinema has been a male-led bastion for decades. Over the years, few female stars have managed to outdo their male contemporaries at the box office. Films like Mother India, Pakeezah, Seeta Aur Geeta have been few. But in the last decade, more and more female stars have led films into the ₹100-crore club. Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut have multiple entries in the club. However, when taking global earnings into account, one film outpaces the hits of all these stars, and it was led by a 16-year-old. (Also read: Zaira Wasim pens note urging fans to stop praising her: ‘It is dangerous for my Iman’) Zaira Wasim and Meher Vij in a still from Secret Superstar

India's highest-grossing woman-led film

Advait Chandan's 2017 release, Secret Superstar, was a coming-of-age film about an aspiring singer fighting against an authoritative father. The film starred Zaira Wasim in the lead in only her second film (after Dangal) and first as the lead. Secret Superstar also featured Raj Arjun, Meher Vij, and Tirth Sharma, along with producer Aamir Khan in a cameo. Secret Superstar was a success in India, earning ₹64 crore net ( ₹90 crore gross) on a ₹15-crore budget.

However, its release in China turned it into one of the biggest hits from Indian cinema. Secret Superstar earned $124 million ( ₹750 crore) in China. Adding its ₹65 crore earnings from Hong Kong and other foreign territories, the film did a global business of ₹905 crore, the highest for any woman-led film produced in India.

Highest-grossing woman-led films of India

No Indian film led by a woman has been able to earn even half as much as Secret Superstar. At the second spot is Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story, which did a worldwide business of ₹304 crore. Kangana Ranaut has two entries in the top 10 – Tanu Weds Manu Returns ( ₹255 crore) and Manikarnika ( ₹133 crore). Alia Bhatt appears thrice with Gangubai Kathiawadi ( ₹212 crore), Raazi ( ₹196 crore), and Dear Zindagi ( ₹135 crore). Other films on the list are Rani Mukerji's Hichki ( ₹208 crore), Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor, and Tabu's Crew ( ₹157 crore), and Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding ( ₹139 crore).

An abrupt end to Zaira Wasim's career

Zaira Wasim had a dream start to her career as her first two films – Dangal and Secret Superstar – collectively earned almost ₹3000 crore. She was only 16 when the second of the films was released. She won a National Film Award for the former and a Filmfare Award for the latter.

However, Zaira did only one more film and announced her retirement before its release. Aged just 18, Zaira quit cinema as she found it hindered with her faith. Her final release, The Sky Is Pink, was released later that year. But the actor did not take part in the promotions. Zaira currently lives a quiet life away from showbiz.