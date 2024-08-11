Dangal actor Zaira Wasim warns people against 'stuff from local bakery' after finding mold in her pie: 'Check twice...'

Former actor Zaira Wasim has warned her fans and followers after finding mold in her dessert at a bakery in Srinagar. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Zaira posted a clip giving a glimpse of her pie on a plate. (Also Read | Zaira Wasim reacts to picture of woman eating in niqab: ‘Ate exactly like this, purely my choice’) Zaira Wasim shared a clip on Instagram.

Zaira finds mould in her pie

Zaira, who was behind the camera in the video, turned the plate around, and the mold was seen inside the pie. Sharing it, she wrote, "People, check twice before you consume stuff from local bakeries (Smiling Face with Tear Emoji)."

The former actor added, "Mold in the pie." She geo-tagged the location as Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. However, Zaira didn't tag the bakery nor shared details about it.

About Zaira's films

Zaira shot to fame when she made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with the sports drama Dangal, also starring Aamir Khan. She won the Best Supporting Actress National Award for portraying the younger version of the celebrated wrestler Geeta Phogat in the blockbuster film directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

She then starred as an aspiring singer in the musical drama Secret Superstar (2017). The musical drama film written and directed by Advait Chandan, stars Zaira, Aamir Khan, Meher Vij and Raj Arjun The film tells the story of a teenage girl who wants to be a singer.

Zaira gave up acting in 2019

In 2019, Zaira announced her "disassociation" from the field of acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion. Her third and last film was The Sky Is Pink, a biographical romantic comedy-drama film written and directed by Shonali Bose.

The film also features Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf. It is based on the true story of Aisha Chaudhary, who suffered from severe combined immunodeficiency and pulmonary fibrosis.