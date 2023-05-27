From Dharmendra, Dev Anand, Raaj Kumar and finally Amitabh Bachchan: Ram Sethi reveals 'how Zanjeer started'

Veteran actor Ram Sethi has recalled how Amitabh Bachchan wasn't the first choice for Zanjeer. In a new interview, he said that Dharmendra was the first choice for the 1973 film. It then went to Dev Anand and Raaj Kumar before Amitabh played the lead role. Ram added that the film's director Prakash Mehra watched Amitabh in Bombay To Goa and offered him the role. (Also Read | Dharmendra reacts to Javed Akhtar's claim that he refused to do Zanjeer)

Amitabh Bachchan and Pran in a still from Zanjeer.

Zanjeer is an action crime film directed as well as produced by Prakash Mehra and written by Salim–Javed. It stars Amitabh, Jaya Bachchan, Pran, Ajit Khan, Bindu and Ram Sethi among others. Amitabh, who essayed the role of Inspector Vijay Khanna, gained popularity for the film. Ram played the character of a constable in Zanjeer.

Ram Sethi talks about Zanjeer

Speaking to ETimes, Ram said, "Salim-Javed had sold the script of Zanjeer to Dharmendra. But the script was lying there because Dharmendra was not able to make it. So, they shared the script with Prakash Mehra, who liked it and decided to make it. They were waiting for Dharmendra's dates but he was super busy those days. Prakash Mehra then went to Dev Anand who said, 'This script is good but there are no songs in it'. Mehra said that songs won't look good on this hero because of the way his character is."

He added, "Then Mehra went to Raaj Kumar who listened to the script and observed that the role eventually played by Pran saab was stretched too far. Mehra realised that Raaj Kumar won't do the film. Then they scouted for more actors and eventually someone suggested that they take a newcomer, Amitabh Bachchan. There was a Mehmood film (Bombay To Goa) in which Amitabh had given a good performance. Mehra watched that film and liked Amitabh. That's how Zanjeer started."

Amitabh's films over the decades

After Zanjeer, Amitabh featured in many films such as Deewaar, Sholay, Amar Akbar Anthony, Don, Trishul, Muqaddar Ka Sikander, Kaala Patthar, Kaalia, Naseeb, Namak Halaal, Coolie, Namak Haraam, Abhimaan, Mili, Silsala, Dostana, Shakti, Shahenshah and Agneepath among many others. He was also seen in Mohabbatein, Baghban, Black, Sarkar, Paa, Gulabo Sitabo, Jhund, Goodbye and Uunchai.

Amitabh will next be seen in Project K, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages--Hindi and Telugu across various locations. He will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama, Section 84.

