Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection day 5: Vicky Kaushal film mints 30 crore

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has crossed the ₹30 crore milestone at the domestic box office. The Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan romantic comedy earned ₹3.8 crore on Tuesday. It is directed by Laxman Utekar. (Also read: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke movie review)

Daily box office collections so far

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection day 5: Vicky Kaushal film isn't slowing down.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest figures. “#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is not slowing down soon… Minimal decline on Day 5 [Tue] is a clear indicator that the content has struck a chord… Eyes ₹ 37 cr+ in *Week 1*… Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, Sun 9.90 cr, Mon 4.14 cr, Tue 3.87 cr. Total: ₹ 30.60 cr. #India biz.” He also gave a breakdown of how much it earned every day at national chains. “Fri: 3.35 cr, Sat: 4.55 cr, Sun: 5.78 cr, Mon: 2.40 cr, Tue: 2.27 cr,” he wrote.

Maddock Films, the banner behind the romantic comedy, shared the movie's net box office collection over the weekend in a poster on social media. "The weekend was filled with love! Audience, thank you for loving this hatke kahani. Pesh hai ek hatke kahani from the makers of Luka Chuppi and Mimi. Book your tickets sahparivaar," the production house said in the tweet.

What is the film about?

Set in Indore, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke follows a married couple Kapil and Somya, played by Vicky and Sara, who are headed for a 'divorce'. Directed by Laxman Utekar of Luka Chuppi and Mimi fame, the film released in theatres countrywide on June 2. Co-produced by Jio Studios, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also stars Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi and Sharib Hashmi.

Sara's reaction to film's reception

Sara is happy with the response that the film is getting. "I have really missed seeing myself on the big screen, and I'm so filled with excitement and gratitude for the warmth, love and acceptance that I'm seeing post the release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," she said to ANI. "It truly feels like a debut again - and I just hope I can keep growing and keep pushing the boundary to just do better and better work. Every film is an opportunity to learn and grow, and while the journey is endless, it's important to celebrate these little victories," she added.

On Sunday, Sara went to a cinema hall to watch the film with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh.

