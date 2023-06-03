Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office day 1 collection: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan film opens at 5.5 crore

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's new release, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke registered a decent opening in theatres on Friday. The Laxman Utekar film is said to have opened well due to affordable tickets and a buy-one-get-one offer in various theatres. The film collected ₹5.49 crore on Friday and is expected to improve during the weekend. Also read: Vicky Kaushal sends love, dedicates song to Katrina Kaif after she praises his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opening collection

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal in a still from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the opening day figures of the film on Twitter. He tweeted Saturday morning, “#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke takes off on Day 1… Silences naysayers and pessimists, who had predicted [below] ₹ 2 cr start… Got a boost due to Buy-1-Get-1 free ticket offer + affordable ticket pricing, which has given its biz the required push… Fri ₹ 5.49 cr. #India biz."

He further added, "The national chains contributed a healthy ₹ 3.35 cr on Day 1… #PVR: 1.54 cr #INOX: 1.11 cr #Cinepolis: 70 lacs. #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is expected to maintain the momentum on Sat and Sun… The Buy-1-Get-1 free ticket offer continues till Sun night, which should help the film post a strong total in its opening weekend. #ZHZB.”

More about Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is set in Indore and revolves around a middle-class couple. Rakesh Bedi and Inaamulhaq also star in the film. A few songs from the movie, like Phir Aur Kya Chahiye and Tere Vaaste were liked by the audience and set the mood for the film's release.

Vicky had written on Instagram on Friday, “Shoot ka pehla din aur aaj release ka pehla din... same to same gudgudi ho rahi hai! Kappu aur Somya aaj se hue aapke. Pyaar dijiyega... sahparivaar (it feels the same on release day as it felt on first day of shoot. Kappu and Somya are yoursnow. Give them love, with family)! #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke in cinemas now."

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke review

The Hindustan Times review of the film calls it funny and boring in parts. Ir read: “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is an easy-going family entertainer that won't bore you. But, it won't leave a lasting impact either. A few laughs here and there and some loud characters make it watchable, however the story needed way more depth and definitely a better screenplay would have helped”.

