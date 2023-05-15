Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's love-hate married life reminds of Govinda Naam Mera

The trailer of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is out and is equal parts romantic and dramatic. This is their first film together and is directed by Laxman Utekar of Luka Chuppi and Mimi fame. The impressive trailer introduces Vicky as Kapil and Sara as Somya who get married in a traditional ceremony and go on to live in a joint family at their Indore home. But their marriage fizzles out after some time bringing the two of them to the brink of a divorce.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in stills from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer.

The 2-minute-20-second-long trailer shows their twisted story as a married couple eager to get divorced. But it seems there is more to what is visible to their joint family as they go on to make love in private but show enmity on the outside. It somehow reminds us of Vicky's last film Govinda Naam Mera, which had Bhumi Pednekar as his hatred-filled wife.

The film also stars Rakesh Bedi, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Sood and others. The movie is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios and set to release in theatres on June 2.

Sara had shared a teaser on Sunday which had a song Tu Hai To Mujhe Kya Chahiye playing in the background. It featured a few romantic stills of Sara and Vicky as a couple. She captioned it, “Romantic? Ya dramatic? Kya lagta hai aapko, kaisi hone waali hai humari kahani (romantic or dramatic, what do you think, what kind of story we will have)?”

The first glimpse of the film was shared when Jio Studios announced their upcoming lineup of films and web series. The makers mentioned Zara Hatke Zara Bachke among the titles.

Talking about the film, Vicky said, "I'm excited to be a part of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Working with Laxman sir and Maddock has been a delightful experience. I had a great time shooting for the film, especially with Sara, and hope the audiences enjoy the film as much as we did making it."

“I am grateful for the opportunity of getting to work with such a talented team. The film has a unique take on relationships, marriages, and I am excited for the audience to witness it”, added Sara.

Earlier, during the shoot, Sara had shared several glimpses from the film set. After wrapping up the shoot, she had penned a heartfelt note in which she expressed her gratitude to her team. "Can't believe it's already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better," she wrote.

