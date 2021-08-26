Zareen Khan is on luxurious Goa trip with boyfriend Shivashish Mishra, take a tour of their room

Actor Zareen Khan has been sharing pictures from her Goa getaway on social media. She is on vacation at the beach destination with her boyfriend, Bigg Boss 12's Shivashish Mishra.

Zareen and Shivashish are staying at Taj Fort Aguada Resort and Spa. They have been sharing pictures of their meals, parties they have attended and more. On Thursday, Shivashish also gave a tour of their hotel room, which is bathed in bright blue paint, white bed linen, and some decorative items. It has a large bathroom and Shivashish made sure to crack some jokes while speaking about the toilet.

Zareena Khan and Shivashish Mishra's hotel room.

Earlier this week, Zareen also wished Shivashish on his birthday. Sharing pictures with him, she wrote, "Teda hai par Mera hai (He is weird but he is mine). Happiest Birthday my Shiv. May God bless you always with all that you wish for. #BirthdayBoy #ShivashishMishra @shivashish_official #ZareenKhan."

Recently, Shivashish had also shared a post dedicated to Zareen. "There is no disguise as such which can hide love for long where it exists, or stimulate it where it doesn't! Glad you happened to me! #shadesofblue," he captioned the pictures.

Also read: Zareen Khan on comparisons to Katrina Kaif: 'No filmmaker wants to work with a duplicate'

Zareen made her acting debut with Salman Khan in Yuvraj. Speaking about how the pandemic affected her, Zareen told Hindustan Times in an interview that it was more challenging for her as her mother had fallen ill. “If anything goes wrong with my mom, I can’t function. I’m a very strong willed, headstrong person and all that, but when it comes to her, she’s my strength as well as my weakness. I couldn’t concentrate on anything else and was disconnected from my work. I didn’t pay attention to any of it, anything that was happening workwise at that time,” she said.

About her upcoming projects, she said, "There are a couple of projects I’ve discussed, there’s no clarity when they’ll start. Two-three of my projects were supposed to be shot in London, but there’s a lot of uncertainty."