Zayed Khan says its 'God-given duty' of parents from film industry to give their kids an opportunity

Zayed Khan is all set to makea comeback with a film titled, The Film That Never Was. The announcement was made at the Jio Studios event in Mumbai. In a new interview, Zayed has opened up about how he got the biggest break as a newcomer since he was the son of actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan. He also spoke about nepotism and said its the God-given duty of the parents to give their child an opportunity if they are from the film industry. Also read: When Zayed Khan said he can’t blame anyone for his career: ‘I did impulsive things’

Zayed Khan with wife Malaika Parekh.

At the Jio Studios event, a brief brief glimpse of the film was also shown to the audience. It showed Zayed interacting with veteran actor Jackie Shroff. Zayed made his acting debut with the 2003 film Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne and later gained fame with his roles in Main Hoon Na, Shabd and Dus.

Talking about being privileged for coming from a film family, Zayed told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, “Of course, access is very easy when you’re in the industry. Like it should be. Are you telling me that tomorrow, when a lawyer or a doctor or a businessman sits with his son and says, ‘Beta, kya karna chahte ho (son, what do you want to do in life)?’ and he says, ‘Papa mujhe DJ banna hai (dad, I want to be a DJ),’ toh thappad padenge usko (he’ll get a slap). It’s about the legacy, and it’s not pushed upon you. There are some people who are born in film families but they’re introverts. They don’t like the attention, but if you like the attention and if you’ve got the skills, then it becomes my God-given duty to give you an opportunity. But that is just access. Now there is an audience that will determine whether they like you or not.”

In May 2022, Zayed had shared a few details about his comeback. He had written in an Instagram post, "As promised have dropped the name to my New Film. At the right hand corner of every picture there is a letter , keep swiping left . Yes, the film title is an Acronym. It will be real fun to see what you guys make of it. And incase you still cant see it on your devices here it is 'TFTNW '. Let your imagination go wild . The truth is that only once everyone sees the film@will they be able to know why we titled what we did," he wrote.

