Zeenat Aman impressed with Alia Bhatt's cabaret-themed 1st look from Love & War; Alpha star responds

A day after Ranbir Kapoor’s first look was released from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, Alia Bhatt’s first look was also dropped. It saw her dressed in a cabaret-themed look, which left Zeenat Aman impressed. When the veteran shared love for Alia’s first look, here’s how she responded.

Zeenat Aman impressed with Alia Bhatt’s look in Love & War

Alia Bhatt in her first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.

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On Friday, Alia shared a glimpse of her look from Love & War on social media. It shows her in a dramatic feathered headdress, a crop top, and a skirt with a thigh-high slit, paired with boots. Two posters were released, with both showing her performing on stage.

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{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the looks, Zeenat commented, “Well, well…SLB has unleashed a showgirl! (sparkle and purple heart emojis)” Alia reacted to her comment, revealing that the veteran was often discussed on set, writing, “@thezeenataman Thank you so much, Zeenat Ma’am (yellow heart emoji) We’ve spoken about you countless times on set, so this feels extra special (sparkle emojis)” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the looks, Zeenat commented, “Well, well…SLB has unleashed a showgirl! (sparkle and purple heart emojis)” Alia reacted to her comment, revealing that the veteran was often discussed on set, writing, “@thezeenataman Thank you so much, Zeenat Ma’am (yellow heart emoji) We’ve spoken about you countless times on set, so this feels extra special (sparkle emojis)” {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What is the theme of Alia Bhatt's first look in Love & War? Alia Bhatt's first look in Love & War features a cabaret-themed outfit, showcasing a dramatic feathered headdress, crop top, and skirt with a thigh-high slit. How did Zeenat Aman react to Alia Bhatt's look in Love & War? Zeenat Aman expressed her admiration for Alia Bhatt's cabaret-themed look, stating, 'Well, well…SLB has unleashed a showgirl!' When is Love & War set to be released? Love & War is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 21, 2027.

Zeenat Aman and Alia Bhatt on Love & War.

Alia’s Alpha co-star Sharvari also reacted, calling her look ‘iconic’ while Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Ufffffff again (fire emojis).” Riddhima Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Hansika, and others commented with fire emojis.

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Ranbir’s first looks from the film were released on Thursday, showing him sitting in a vintage blue car and looking dapper. Dressed in a white T-shirt with sunglasses and his hair slicked back, the actor can be seen driving even as his arm is covered in blood. Alia shared the poster on her social media, writing, “Hey handsome…”

About Love & War

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Love & War is directed, written, produced, edited and composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film will star Ranbir, Alia and Vicky in lead roles. While nothing much is known about the film’s story, it is rumoured to be a love story set against the backdrop of war. Leaked looks indicated that Ranbir and Vicky play military officers. The film will be released in theatres on January 21, 2027. Further details of the project are awaited.

Love & War is bringing the three actors together for the first time in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. The project also reunites Ranbir with Sanjay nearly two decades after Saawariya (2007). The filmmaker is also working with Alia again, following their collaboration on Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). Interestingly, Ranbir and Vicky have worked together in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju (2018), whereas Alia has worked with him in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi (2018). Ranbir and Alia worked together in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva (2022).