Zeenat Aman looks like ‘James Bond heroine’ in stylish latest pics, fans says ‘no one looked better at 70’

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman treated her fans and friends online to her new photos. She recently collaborated with the brand, Misho and turned their muse for a photoshoot. While she is promoting their new collection, fans cannot stop praising her beauty. Also read: Zeenat Aman says she is ‘as desi as they come’, has namkeen stashed in her bedroom

Zeenat Aman in her photoshoot pictures.

In the photos, Zeenat struck stylish poses in a black suit. She paired her look with lots of gold jewellery, including a choker necklace, minimal earnings, rings and thick bangles. She finished off her look with a pair of black aviator sunglasses with a gold rim.

In a few more pictures, she also showed a special pendant that was a part of her look. The pendant came with a black-and-white photo of Zeenat from her younger days in the industry. “So what do I think of MISHO? It’s bold and sophisticated. Two adjectives that I am inordinately fond of. “ - Zeenat Aman,” read an excerpt from Zeenat's joint post with the brand.

Soon after it went live, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan wrote in the comments, “Lovely as always.” Chitrangda Singh, Mallika Dua, Akshay Tyagi, Tanya Ghavri, Mohit Rai and Lisa Ray among others also cheered for the veteran in the comments.

One user added, “You look amazing and can carry off anything Mam.” “I'm happy that my childhood idol is literally starting a new trend of being comfortable and stylish at one's own age. Looking so beautiful and graceful as ever,” commented one more. Someone also said, “My heart just skipped a beat ….. oh my god u so graceful.”

Zeenat Aman joined Instagram earlier this year. Previously, she had said she won't be promoting brands as much as other celebrities on the photo-sharing app.

She said, “Since I’m on the subject of shopping, I have to say that I’ve noticed that many Instagram profiles are more akin to advertising billboards than blogs! It’s a bit of a pity, but it has helped me decide my own approach to this app. Though collaboration requests are pouring in, I’m determined to broach these with caution. I do not think I will share more than three or four, clearly labelled, collaborative posts a month, and I will most definitely not copy-paste captions. I have grown to be possessive of this space we are creating and want to retain its integrity. Both for myself and for those who follow my page.” No matter what she decides to post, anything that Zeenat shares online becomes an instant hit among her fans.

