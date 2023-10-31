Zeenat Aman recalls how she was taken aback on her first day on set, asked director 'where’s the glamour'. See pic

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman took a trip down memory lane and recalled her first day on a set, sometime in 1970. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Zeenat posted an old black and white picture of herself and also penned a note. She revealed that the photo was from the 1980s. (Also Read | Zeenat Aman says she borrows designer outfits, doesn't want 'young people to feel pressured to buy new' clothes) Zeenat Aman posted her old photo on Instagram.

Zeenat shares old pic

In the photo, Zeenat wore a shimmery silver jacket with black collars. She smiled as she posed for the camera. Zeenat captioned the post, "Poofy hair, an exaggerated collar, and a whole lot of sparkles. This picture just has to be from the 80s. It was one of those test shoots one does for fun, and that snazzy jacket was my prized possession at the time."

Zeenat talks about her first day on set

She also wrote, "Let me rewind a little further and share an anecdote. The very first day that I walked onto a set in 1970, I looked around and was taken aback by how dull it all was. Wires snaked across the floor, heavy camera machinery was propped up on rusty trolleys, men ran hither and thither shouting instructions and ferrying supplies. It was nothing like I had imagined."

Zeenat recalls how film director called her ‘glamour’

“'But where’s the glamour?' I exclaimed. OP Ralhan, my director, just smirked and drawled, 'Babusha, you are the glamour'," concluded Zeenat. Reacting to the post, Soni Razdan wrote, "Totally agree. You were my favourite and still are." Chitrangda Singh said, "You’re so cool! You can make any era look glam!" Farah Khan commented, "You're still the glamour."

Fans react to Zeenat's post

A fan said, "Where’s the lie, ma’am! In what the director said." "Your beauty is perennial Zeenat Ma’am," read a comment. "@thezeenataman ji please recreate this effervescent look," wrote an Instagram user.

About Zeenat

Zeenat made her Instagram debut in February. She keeps on sharing reflective thoughts on topics ranging from parenthood, the privacy of celebrities, dyeing of hair and many more things.

The actor has given several hits such as Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbaani, Dhund, Don, Manoranjan and Yaadon Ki Baarat. She was known for doing unconventional roles in her era.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail