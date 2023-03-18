Zeenat Aman shares pic from Shalimar mahurat, reveals her gown 'certainly turned some heads'

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has shared a black and white picture of herself which she found on the internet along with the story behind it. She revealed it was clicked at the high profile ‘mahurat shot’ of her film Shalimar in 1977 for which she wore a silver gown with a plunging neckline. She said it designer Mani Rabadi ‘literally sewed me into the gown’ to give it that exquisite fit. Also read: Shweta Bachchan, Dia Mirza react as Zeenat Aman says she had 'butterflies in her stomach' before her ramp walk

Zeenat Aman shared a black and white glamorous picture of herself on Saturday.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Some Saturday glam to inspire your evening plans! I’ve seen this image of myself floating around on the Internet, and thought it would be good to add some context to it. The year was 1977, and the cast and crew of Krishna Shah’s Shalimar had gathered at the Turf Club in Mumbai for the film’s ‘mahurat’. It was a packed, high profile event and everyone was dressed to the nines. My glorious silver gown was created by renowned costume designer Mani Rabadi based on a design of my own making. Its plunging neckline and sleek silhouette certainly turned some heads. In fact, Mani literally sewed me into the gown to give it that exquisite fit.”

Talking more about the day, she further added, “We had several international actors in attendance that day, including Gina Lollobrigida. She later backed out of the production, amongst swirling rumours that we had locked horns. British actor Rex Harrison wasn’t at the event, but he was in the film. One day on set, he told me - “ A beautiful girl like you should get married immediately”. I had a good laugh over that. And for the record, I think that’s a terrible reason to get married."

Zeenat Aman has shared a picture and its story.

Zeenat said Shalimar didn’t quite dazzle the audience, but it was a thrilling adventure. “We shot the film in both English and Hindi, shooting each scene twice over,” she wrote.

Zeenat is occasionally seen at film events and on reality TV shows as a guest. About her comeback in films, she had said in one of her posts that she is neither planning a return to the silver screen, nor closing that door. However, she is all set to make her OTT debut with an upcoming series, Showsttopper which will revolve around lingerie fitting.

