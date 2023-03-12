Shweta Bachchan, Dia Mirza react as Zeenat Aman says she had 'butterflies in her stomach' before her ramp walk

Zeenat Aman walked the ramp as the showstopper for designer Shahin Mannan on Friday at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. The veteran actor grabbed attention for her confident walk with many celebs and fans taking to social media to praise her as she returned to the ramp. Zeenat Aman, who began her career as a model, and is the first Indian to win the Miss Asia Pacific International in 1979, took to Instagram on Friday to speak about how her recent fashion week experience was 'unique'. The veteran actor also said 'there was a butterfly or two fluttering in her stomach' ahead of the show. Also read: Zeenat Aman turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

Sharing a behind the scenes photo of herself dressed in a black and red designer look, Zeenat wrote in her Instagram caption, "Captured behind the scenes, before this morning’s ramp walk. My pantsuit was comfortable and just a little reckless. I’d forgotten what a whirlwind it is to be backstage! The bustle of a fashion show approaching showtime is unique, and I can’t deny that there was a butterfly or two fluttering in my stomach. A warm thank you to all the technicians, workers, and security personnel who make such events run smoothly for our talented designers and models. It’s been a minute since I walked the ramp, and I’m touched by the love I am receiving for being Shahin’s showstopper at fashion week."

Actor Sayani Gupta commented on Zeenat's post, "Icon. What a pleasure it was today ma’am to share the stage, the ramp, the space with you! An absolute honour! Thank you for paving the way, being the coolest cat and being the warmest and most dignified! Love you so much!" Actor Archana Puran Singh wrote, "Looking as smashing as you did in the Taj Mahal Tea ad Zeenat." Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar, Shweta Bachchan, and many others dropped red heart emojis in the comments section of Zeenat's post.

Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut last month and spoke about how in the '70s the film and fashion industry was absolutely male dominated' and that she would often be 'the only woman on a set'. Since then, Zeenat has been sharing posts about her journey in films, being considered sexy, and more, and the internet has been hooked. In one of her posts, Aman addresses the controversy surrounding her 1978 Hindi film Satyam Shivam Sundaram, where she played Rupa. The film was criticised for portraying Aman’s character as overly sensual. Zeenat spoke in her Instagram post about how she never found anything 'obscene about the human body'.

Zeenat Aman is making her OTT debut soon with the web series Showsttopper.

