Zeenat Aman turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week; fans call her 'legend' as she returns to ramp at 71. Watch

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman grabbed attention at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai as she returned to the ramp for fashion designer Shahin Mannan. Videos and pictures of her from the fashion show are being circulated on social media. Fans praised her for walking the ramp confidently, and flaunting silver hair as the showstopper. Also read: Zeenat Aman reveals why she didn't pose for selfies with fans recently

In a video shared on the official Instagram handle of the fashion week, Zeenat walks towards the centre stage in a statement outfit. She wore a red and black abstract-printed blazer top, paired with black pants. She wore it with black sunglasses and flaunted her grey hair.

Reacting to her appearance, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Such a heart-warming moment.” Another one wrote, “Legend." While many went ‘wow’ upon seeing the veteran actor’s confidence as she walked the ramp; one more commented, “Amazing.”

Talking about the show, Zeenat told News18, “I started my career as a model, and over the years have walked on many runways. It’s exciting to be doing so again, while representing older women. Some would say I’ve come full circle, and that fits in beautifully with Shahin’s concept. I enjoy Shahin’s quirky designs, and had faith that she would create a striking look for me.”

Zeenat began her career as a model. She gained recognition when she went on to participate in beauty pageants such as Femina Miss and Miss Asia Pacific International in 1970. She was only 19. She forayed into films in the same year and some of her early movies were The Evil Within (1970), Hulchul (1971), followed by her breakthrough in Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971).

Some of her best works are Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), Hum Kisise Kum Naheen (1977), Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), Don (1978), Qurbani (1980), Dostana (1980), Laawaris (1981), and Hum Se Hai Zamana (1983). She was last seen in a cameo in Ashutosh Gowariker's period film Panipat (2019). She is slated to make her OTT debut soon with Showsttopper, a series which is about the taboo subject of lingerie fitting. Zeenat joined Instagram last month and ever since remained in news for her posts and pictures, which often win the hearts of her fans.

