Zeenat Aman urges all women to support themselves financially, adds they can then 'overcome obstacles, pursue passions'

Zeenat Aman has said that every woman needs to be capable of financially supporting themselves, and added that the self-dependance allows them to make the right choices for themselves. Zeenat was speaking with Kusha Kapila on her chat show Swipe Ride when she talked about the importance of financial independence for women. (Also read: Zeenat Aman recalls how old magazines described her as ‘out of sync, cursed, shattered')

Financial independence for women

Zeenat Aman will be seen on an episode of Jio Cinema's Swipe Ride.

Zeenat said, "Every woman should be confident and capable of financially supporting themselves. This allows them to make choices for themselves and control their own future. When women have financial resources and opportunities at their disposal, they can overcome obstacles, pursue their passions, and make decisions that align with their goals and dreams. Being financially independent isn't just about having money; it signifies the freedom to live life on one's own terms, without relying on others. It's a way to achieve fairness, make their own choices, and evolve into the best version of oneself.” The episode featuring Zeenat will release on Jio Cinema on September 15.

Zeenat's early career

Zeenat Aman first rose to fame with her modelling jobs in the 70s and soon started working in films. With movies such as Hare Rama Hare Krishna and Yaadon Ki Baarat right at the beginning of her career, Zeenat's fame soon catapulted to nationwide stardom. She went on to feature in several hit films including Don, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, and Laawaris.

More recently, Zeenat featured in films such as Sallu Ki Shaadi and Panipat. She also featured in Love, Life and Screw Ups. After ruling the hearts of movie buffs for decades, Zeenat returned to national stardom earlier this year and has now impressed the new generation with her modern views about women.

Zeenat on social media

Ever since she made her Instagram debut in February this year, Zeenat has been sharing gems of wisdom through her social media posts and the internet is already impressed with her posts. She has 4.2 lakh followers on the social media platform.

In one of her recent posts, Zeenat recalled how magazines labelled her in the 70s. “If the headlines were to be believed, in 1979 I had cursed myself, in 1982 I was being picked on, in 1984 I was out of sync, in 1985 I was marching towards self-destruction, and in 1998 I was shattered! There was a time that I subscribed to glossies and tabloids, but that passed very quickly," she wrote.

A glimpse of Zeenat's post.

She continued, "I could not relate at all to the person they presented me as. The headlines would be adulatory one day and vicious the very next. There was little by way of fact-checking, and no remorse for errors made. When they got the story right - it was usually a colossal breach of privacy. When they got it wrong - those blatant lies would be taken as the gospel. These 'scandals'took their toll. It was its own form of public humiliation, and I remember the anxiety, outrage and grief that came with these."

