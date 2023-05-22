Zeenat Aman calls Amitabh Bachchan 'punctilious and punctual', shares throwback pic from shoot of Laawaris

Zeenat Aman, who often shares pictures and anecdotes from her decades-long career in Bollywood on her Instagram, has now put a throwback picture with Amitabh Bachchan in her latest post. The veteran actor posted a still from the shoot of the song Kab Ke Bichde Hue Hum Aaj from the 1981 film Laawaris. (Also read: Zeenat Aman clarifies her mother was Indian Hindu, dad Indian Muslim as she reacts to article on her ‘mixed ethnicity’) Zeenat Aman shared a throwback picture with Amitabh Bachchan.

Accompanying the picture which saw Zeenat standing in a lavender jumpsuit with Amitabh swinging his arms around her feet, she wrote a detailed caption, which read: “Laawaris was released 42 years ago on this day on 22nd May 1981.”

"An old school Masala blockbuster, it’s the story of a man born from an illicit relationship, and includes themes of love, betrayal, murder and reconciliation.

"This still is from the song 'kab ke bichhde hue hum aaj'. I had been visiting a friend in London, and flew directly to Kashmir to make it in time for this shoot. Director Prakash Mehra had been keeping unwell, but his excellent team of assistants stepped up to the plate. We shot the song over two-three days in some of the most stunning locations I have ever been to. Jumpsuits were all the rage back then, and this purple set was just fabulous! (and the reason I chose this picture.)"

Zeenat also added how she maintained a working relationship with Amitabh, and stressed how the actor has always been punctual on set. She said, "Amit ji and I have had such a long working relationship, and I think part of the reason that we made a good onscreen jodi (pair) is our shared work ethic. We were both punctilious and punctual, which anyone in the industry will agree is not quite as common amongst actors as they’d like!

"I only ever recall him being late to set once in all those years, and boy is that a story to tell." she said.

Many fans reacted warmly to the throwback picture and commented on the post. “It’s just so rare to find someone so gracious so articulate so stunning .. n so inspiring ! So much love,” said actor Chitrangada Singh. Archana Puran Singh said, “I just love the trivia you share on your posts Zeenat. It's a wonder you didn't regale us with these enthralling stories when we spent time together on so many occasions over so many years. But enjoying the recounting of your memories thoroughly. Lots of love and a hug.” One fan said, “Your energy in your films and songs spread like a new air in cinema halls. You exuded a joy in your work, your life and career. ‘Punctilious and punctual’ so apt, so professional. Inspirational and setting new benchmarks for women in any profession.” Another comment read, “I cannot get enough of these epic nuggets.”

Zeenat recently joined Instagram in February 2023 and already has nearly 300,000 followers. She also has Margaon: The Closed Case and the web series Showsttopper set for release this year.

