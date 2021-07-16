Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara reunion video: Katrina Kaif recalls being 'terrified', Hrithik Roshan couldn't eat tomatoes

As Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara completed 10 years of its release on Thursday, actors Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, and Katrina Kaif joined director Zoya Akhtar for a special digital reunion. During the reunion, the cast re-enacted a few iconic scenes from the movie and shared anecdotes about a few scenes.

Katrina Kaif, who played Laila in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, revealed that she was 'terrified' during the scuba diving scene. The actor, who played a part-time scuba diving trainer in the film, said, "I was terrified. Everyone else were semi-pro divers. When we were shooting that underwater sequence where Hrithik has that epiphany, what actually was happening was that I was digging my nails into his hand because I was so scared. It was my first diving experience, like that.”

Hrithik also opened up about the scene and said, "The water was freezing, and I was protecting myself from the cold. So I was pretending to come out of it. The shot starts with me on the ladder of the boat. Finally, I said that’s what is making me hold back. I am not allowing myself to be impacted by the water. In the final take, I just went in. Zoya said, ‘Are you sure? The water is really cold!’ I froze. I came out, and it was exactly what that moment needed.”

In another part of the reunion, Hrithik also revealed that he had an aversion towards tomatoes for at least three months after the La Tomatina festival. "I didn’t have tomatoes for three or four months. None of us could tolerate the presence of a tomato after (Ik Junoon) song. The kind of smell that we suffered," he confessed.

The cast also spoke about Mr Dubey, the school teacher who inspired the famous 'Arjun, kya tum mantally challenged hobwoy' dialogue and revealed his daughter's reaction to the scene. The actors also recalled the time Hrithik 'almost killed' Abhay and Farhan during the said scene.

Hrithik had recently revealed that his father, director Rakesh Roshan's friends thought doing Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 'was a big mistake'. Speaking with a leading daily, Hrithik said, "I remember when I signed this film on, a lot of my father’s friends were very concerned about me... They thought I was making a big mistake, because I was playing one of the parts among three characters and it was certainly not the central character... The general rule at that time was that you have to uphold the star status, and I knew this film was talking about exactly the opposite. It kind of empowered me because it’s a story that I believed in, and I thought, 'to hell with the status', which is merely something that people give you. The work that you do is something that comes out of your own desire."