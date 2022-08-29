Zoya Akhtar says 'The Archies is based on Anglo-Indian community' after facing flak for being 'unrelatable'

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor--the most popular new faces--are all set to mark their debut with Netflix’s The Archies, based on the popular comic. Ahead of its release, its director Zoya Akhtar opened up about it during a conversation with the CEO of Archie Comics, Jon Goldwater. Also read: The Archies casting directors defend Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zoya Akhtar who is also producing The Archies alongside Reema Kagti under their banner Tiger Baby, said, “It's been an absolute honour to be asked to make an Indian adaptation and the first-ever film for this very iconic Archies franchise. This is a surreal experience since Archie Comics was a part of my childhood. It is super exciting to take these beloved characters and introduce them to a new generation but still keep the nostalgia of the original comic alive.”

Earlier, the makers unveiled the first look of the Indian adaptation of the characters and stories from Archie’s Comics. While many praised the refreshing take, a few on the internet expressed displeasure for it being unrelatable or too ‘western’ for the Indian audience. “We have set it in the Anglo-Indian community in India and can't wait to transport you to the magical, fictional town of Riverdale,” Zoya further updated about the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Archies is touted to present a fresh take on the iconic gang of The Archies and promises to match the youthful energy, hope and excitement of the 60s. It stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina. It is backed by Tiger Baby, Graphic India and Archie Comics and will release next year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.