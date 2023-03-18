Zwigato box office day 1 collection: Kapil Sharma's film earns below 50 lakhs

Kapil Sharma's new film Zwigato released in theatres on Friday. The actor-comedian has been praised for his performance in the film that stars Shahana Goswami as his wife. It has been directed by Nandita Das and opened at ₹42 lakhs. Also read: Zwigato movie review: Kapil Sharma adds soul to this compelling tale that blends humour with honesty

Kapil Sharma plays a food delivery guy in Zwigato.

Sharing opening day figures of the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter on Saturday, “Released at limited screens [409] and shows, Zwigato puts up a dull score on day 1… The word of mouth is positive, but it needs to convert into footfalls over the weekend… Fri ₹42 lacs. India biz (business).”

Zwigato is about the struggles of a food-delivery boy and his family. The Hindustan Times review of the called it a “compelling tale that blends humour with honesty”. It read: “Watch Zwigato to enjoy a slice of life of people whom we don’t credit as much as we should. It might not be a perfect film, but definitely starts a conversation about the flawed system that this service class bears with but still there is very little being done to fix it.”

Kapil, who is a host on his hit comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, said he resonated with the story of Zwigato due to his past experience. “I used to work at Coca-Cola. We all do small jobs here and there when we first come to Mumbai. The product was transported in trucks. There were no apps back then. But, when Nandita ma'am came to me and told me what all difficulties delivery guys face, I could relate to that story a lot,” he told PTI in an interview.

The actor said he was curious why Nandita Das wanted to make the film with him. "I asked her, 'Why me?' I didn't know whether to take her answer as a compliment or an insult. She replied, 'Even if global star Shah Rukh Khan would have agreed to do the film, I'd have not taken him, but chosen you because you have such a common face, it can fit anywhere in a crowd'," he added.

