Birthday boy Chris Hemsworth has only grown sexier by age. Watch him get hotter through four decades

Thor and Extraction actor Chris Hemsworth is celebrating his 40th birthday on August 11. Born in 1983 in Melbourne, Australia, Chris is also a well-known hottie. A new video that depicts him through the years shows he's only grown hotter by age. (Also Read: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's enduring love story is ‘closer than ever’)

A new video compiles pictures of Chris Hemsworth from 1986, when he was three years old, to 2023, when he was 39 years old. The first two pictures, from 1986 and 1988 respectively, show Chris in his childhood years in Australia.

The third picture is from 1999, when Chris entered his teens. The next six pictures, from 2003-08 respectively, show him when he started working as an actor in his home country, appearing in a number of TV shows. In 2009, Chris made his Hollywood debut with JJ Abrams' sci-fi action film Star Trek.

In 2011, Chris made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut by headlining Kenneth Branagh's superhero film Thor. He subsequently reprised his role in Joss Whedon's 2012 ensemble film The Avengers. He then reprised the role in Alan Taylor's 2013 sequel Thor: The Dark World, Joss Whedon's 2015 film Avengers: The Age of Ultron, Taika Waititi's 2017 comedy Thor: Ragnarok, Russo Brothers' 2018 film Avengers: Infinity War and MCU's Phase 3 finale, Russo Brothers' Avengers: Endgame (2019). His most recent turn as Thor was Taika's 2022 film Thor: Love and Thunder.

Chris is also underlining another action franchise in Netflix's Extraction. The first part, directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by Russo Brothers, released in 2020. The sequel, Extraction 2, released earlier this year.

Comments on Chris' birthday video

A user commented on the video that showed Chris through the years, “But I grew up watching him as a Thor only. Man gets better with the age.” Another wrote, “He aged like a fine wine (smirk emoji).” A third user wrote, “It's true! Men DO get more attractive with age!!” Another wrote, “I'm melted.”

A user even pointed out his resemblance over the years with Henry Cavill, who played Superman in the DC Extended Universe. They commented, “He lowkey resembles Henry Cavill in some of his pictures.”

