Confirmed! Jennifer Winget is planning wedding with Ishmael William

Exclusive! Actor Jennifer Winget has set the rumour mill into overdrive after a seemingly innocuous comment on a wedding dance Reel. Fans soon noticed another intriguing detail: the actor had begun following several wedding-centric social media pages, further fuelling speculations that wedding bells might be on the horizon.

Jennifer Winget and Ishmael William set to marry

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After some digging, we can confirm: Jennifer Winget is dating William Ishmael. And, that the wedding is on cards!

Ishmael, a Singapore-based businessman, has been in a relationship with Winget for some time now. According to a source close to the actor, “Jennifer and William are very happy together. It’s a treat to watch them and their affectionate dynamic. William proposed to Jennifer during a holiday, and she said yes. They are now planning their wedding. Jennifer has been shortlisting vendors and wedding services, and has even put together an elaborate mood board.”

The source adds, “It will be a Christian wedding. At the moment, they are considering a September-October timeline, and another possibility is December-January. They are currently scouting venues. All her close friends are aware of the plans, including industry friends such as Harleen Sethi and Genelia Deshmukh.”

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{{^usCountry}} Menawhile, fans were also speculating if Jennifer and Karan Wahi were dating. But those rumours were dismissed by Wahi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Menawhile, fans were also speculating if Jennifer and Karan Wahi were dating. But those rumours were dismissed by Wahi. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Jennifer was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover. The two met on the sets of the TV show Dill Mill Gayye, fell in love, married in April 2012, and divorced in 2014. Grover later married actor Bipasha Basu in 2016, whom he fell in love with while shooting Alone which released in 2015. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jennifer was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover. The two met on the sets of the TV show Dill Mill Gayye, fell in love, married in April 2012, and divorced in 2014. Grover later married actor Bipasha Basu in 2016, whom he fell in love with while shooting Alone which released in 2015. {{/usCountry}}

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