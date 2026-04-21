Is Jennifer Winget planning her wedding? Instagram comment sparks buzz

The caption of the Instagram reel read, "Want this for your wedding? Comment "Dance" and I'll send you a free intro lesson to try tonight! #weddingdance #weddinginspo #wedding #firstdance". In the comment section, Jennifer wrote, “Dance”.

The buzz began when Jennifer dropped a comment on a wedding choreography reel, casually asking for an “intro lesson.” The seemingly light-hearted remark hinted at her interest in picking up the dance routine, and it was enough to set tongues wagging.

Jennifer, who has always guarded her personal life closely, is now finding herself at the centre of swirling speculation. From engaging with wedding-themed posts to leaving a playful comment on a dance reel, her recent social media activity has left fans wondering if wedding bells are around the corner.

Is Jennifer Winget set to walk down the aisle soon? The rumour mill is in overdrive after the actor’s comment on a wedding dance reel on Instagram sent fans into a frenzy, fuelling fresh speculation about her possible wedding plans.

In fact, the comment made social media users wonder if she is dropping subtle hints about her marriage plans.

One wrote, “Jenniferr winget is getting married???? Fr?? Omggg this is so huge im crying”, with another writing, “I had this feeling for a few months (actually years) due to her frequent visits to Singapore but didn't talk about it with anyone because anyone here could say anything to me if it would have turned out to be wrong. So I didn't say anything.”

One comment read, “Wow ?? Really”, with another reading, “Jennifer is indeed getting married. She followed some wedding photographer also. IT’S HAPPENING.”

There are rumours that she is dating Singapore-based William Ishmael. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

About Jennifer Winget Jennifer Winget has made a name for herself with successful shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kkusum, Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh and Bepannah. She has explored the OTT medium with Code M.

Apart from her projects, she is often in the news for her personal life. Jennifer got married to Karan Singh Grover in April 2012, and filed for divorce in 2014. Jennifer and Karan started dating after they met on the sets of Dill Mill Gayye. In the show, Jennifer played the role of Dr Riddhima Gupta, while Karan played her love interest Dr Armaan Malik. Before marrying Jennifer, Karan was married to Shraddha Nigam. They filed for divorce after 10 months of their marriage. He later started dating Jennifer, while Shraddha got married to Dill Mill Gaye actor Mayank Anand.

Later, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Jennifer opened up about her divorce with Karan. She said, “My separation was out in the public, and I wasn’t even on social media. People were writing a lot of sh*t about him and me. And it was an invasion of privacy for both of us. That period was very stressful. I was lost and didn’t know what was happening. I went back into my shell and work helped me to come back with this energy.”

Earlier this year, Jennifer and Karan Wahi grabbed headlines after rumours of their marriage surfaced online. At that time, Karan has reacted to the rumours through Instagram, writing, “Free ki PR ke liye bahut bahut shukriya (Thanks a lot for the free PR).”